Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

Music superstar Bruno Mars is giving back in a grandiose way!

During a concert on Saturday night in Michigan, the Grammy-award winning entertainer announced that $1 million in proceeds from the show would be donated to the Flint water crisis fund.

Mars delivered the great news by briefly stopping his show at the Palace of Auburn Hills; Attending fans were stunned and elated by his generosity.

In a speech, the 31-year-old singer encouraged the audience to stand together and not forget those affected by the disaster.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” he says. “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

All the proceeds from the Detroit show will go directly to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint to help those affected.

The charitable organization is currently addressing a number of issues brought on by the disaster.

In October 2016, an internal watchdog agency determined that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) waited too long to warn citizens of the danger. According to the report, officials knew about the dangers in Flint as early as June 2015. However, the EPA did not issue an emergency order until seven months later, in January 2016. It is assumed the impact of the disaster will last for years. Children who have been exposed to lead poisoning could suffer from long lasting physical and developmental issues.

Along with Mars, music superstars like Beyoncé, Big Sean, Diddy, Eminem, and Wiz Khalifa have donated money and/or water to the victims of the crisis.

Mars is currently on a sold out world tour in support of his latest album, 24K Magic. The finale of the tour will see the singer take to the stage on November 11 at The Forum in Los Angeles.