LeToya Luckett has rocked many hairstyles: she’s been a short-haired blonde and, recently, she’s been rocking a short, black pixie cut. Now she’s diving into the red pool with a new crimson hairdo!

She recently posed for a new photoshoot to display her new look, and it looks great! In the photos, Luckett rocks a white blouse and high-waisted shorts around a Houston restaurant/drive thru.

Luckett recently dropped the third and final installment of her three-part mini movie series “In The Name of Love” (“ITNOL”), co-starring actor / former NFL player, Thomas Q. Jones.

The feel-good track was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Warryn Campbell and appears on LeToya’s highly successful third studio album, Back 2 Life.

