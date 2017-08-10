Grammy-awarding winning singer Kelly Rowland is in a “groove” as she readies her long-awaited fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Talk a Good Game.’ In a recent interview with Kosine (of Da Internz) on Beats 1, the R&B beauty spoke and her excitement regarding the forthcoming project.

“Right after I had my son I didn’t know what I wanted to talk about,” said Rowland, who gave birth to her son Titan in 2014. “I just found this place and found a groove and everything started to pop into place. I’m really excited.”

The birth of her first child, as well as the experiences of raising him and other life lessons including being a woman, are some of the motivation that’s fueling Rowland’s creativity.

“I remember, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not in my 20s but I’m not in my 50s.’ I’m in this really glorious time in life where I feel like I’m receiving a lot of information and I feel like I have to give that back out, too,” she says. “Just from years of being here on Earth, being a woman, and just going through life. That’s more than enough to talk about. That’s the space that I’m in right now. My theme is the extraordinary simple life of me. It doesn’t take a lot for me to be a happy girl. I like simple things. I like extraordinary things too, so I had to put that in there. It’s just a really colorful and beautiful record so far. I’m very excited.”

Rowland also revealed that she is working with singer, songwriter, producer Syd of The Internet. “Syd’s voice just sucks you in. Everything about her is just so effortless and cool,” she said. “I love working with her in the studio. She’s been such a delight.”

In related news, Rowland also signed on to be an advisor on Jennifer Hudson’s team on the upcoming season of NBC’s “The Voice,” which kicks off in September.

“SO excited to be joining my girl @IAMJHUD this season on @NBCTheVoice as an advisor,” Rowland tweeted.

On Rowland being her secret weapon, J.Hud says, “I’ve always been a fan of Kelly.”