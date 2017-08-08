News
Yaaas! Janet Jackson Posts Photo From ‘State Of The World’ Tour Rehearsals
Talk about a mama on her grind!
Earlier this year, Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child Eissa al Mana and endured a divorce, but she also set out to continue the world tour she canceled back in 2016.
We all know how Janet can easily bounce back from weight gain, so the prospect of her continuing a world tour in a matter of months after giving birth seemed doable for the 51-year-old superstar. And she’s proving just how “doable” it is with a new photo she posted on Twitter yesterday (Aug. 7).
“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!” she tweeted, along with a photo showing her practicing choreography in a studio with a dancer.
Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month! pic.twitter.com/CUIrfbzJ1l
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) August 8, 2017
Looking good, Janet!
The trek is slated to kick off on Sept. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, and wrap up on December 17th at the Philips Arena in Atlanta.
See the tour dates below:
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour dates:
Sept. 7 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
Sept. 9 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 10 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
Sept. 13 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Sept. 14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 16 — N. Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Sept. 17 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Sept. 19 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 23 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Sept. 24 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Sept. 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 27 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
Sept. 29 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
Oct. 1 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Oct. 3 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 5 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Oct. 7 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
Oct. 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Oct. 16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 17 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 19 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Oct. 21 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
Oct. 22 — Milwaukee , WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Oct. 25 — Moline, IL @ iWireless Center
Oct. 26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 29 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 1 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Nov. 2 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Nov. 4 — Buffalo, New York @ KeyBank Center
Nov. 5 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Nov. 7 — Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Nov. 8 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
Nov. 10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
Nov. 11 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
Nov. 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Nov. 16 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
Nov. 18 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
Nov. 19 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Nov. 26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Nov. 28 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Nov. 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Dec. 1 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Dec. 3 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 4 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Dec. 6 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Dec. 7 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Dec. 9 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena
Dec. 11 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Dec. 12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Dec. 14 — Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scoope Arena
Dec. 16 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Dec. 17 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena