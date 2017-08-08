Talk about a mama on her grind!

Earlier this year, Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child Eissa al Mana and endured a divorce, but she also set out to continue the world tour she canceled back in 2016.

We all know how Janet can easily bounce back from weight gain, so the prospect of her continuing a world tour in a matter of months after giving birth seemed doable for the 51-year-old superstar. And she’s proving just how “doable” it is with a new photo she posted on Twitter yesterday (Aug. 7).

“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!” she tweeted, along with a photo showing her practicing choreography in a studio with a dancer.

Looking good, Janet!

The trek is slated to kick off on Sept. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, and wrap up on December 17th at the Philips Arena in Atlanta.

See the tour dates below:

Janet Jackson State of the World Tour dates:

Sept. 7 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

Sept. 9 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 10 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Sept. 13 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sept. 14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 16 — N. Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Sept. 17 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Sept. 19 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sept. 23 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 24 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Sept. 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 27 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

Sept. 29 — Portland, OR @Moda Center

Oct. 1 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Oct. 3 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 5 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Oct. 7 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

Oct. 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Oct. 16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 17 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 19 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Oct. 21 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 22 — Milwaukee , WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

Oct. 25 — Moline, IL @ iWireless Center

Oct. 26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 29 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 1 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 2 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Nov. 4 — Buffalo, New York @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 5 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 7 — Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

Nov. 8 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

Nov. 10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

Nov. 11 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Nov. 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 16 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

Nov. 18 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Nov. 19 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Nov. 26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Nov. 28 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Nov. 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 1 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Dec. 3 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 4 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Dec. 6 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Dec. 7 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 9 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena

Dec. 11 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Dec. 12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Dec. 14 — Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scoope Arena

Dec. 16 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Dec. 17 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena