Video: Jake&Papa – Where I Belong

Jake&Papa circle right back around after dropping their Tattoos&Blues EP through Priority Records with a new self-directed video & fan-favorite, “Where I Belong.”

First released in partnership with HNHH,  the two soulful brothers rep their Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley roots with some key locations throughout these visuals while highlighting love in clips featuring happy newlyweds.

