UK Songstress Sharlene-Monique Sends Positive Message With ‘You’

Sharlene-Monique, a London-based singer-songwriter, releases her first single “You” and the video to match.

“You” tells a heartwarming tale of a young lady metamorphosing through a series of personal challenges, and her journey to discovering, accepting and enjoying her true self.

The song was written by Sharlene-Monique and produced by her husband, drummer/bassist/producer Chris Morris. Speaking of her music video for her debut single, Sharlene-Monique says, “I’m really excited to be releasing music that I feel so passionate about. I really hope people connect with the message of the song. The video stirred up so many emotions inside because it reflects elements of my past.”

Watch the touching video below: