UK Songstress Sharlene-Monique Sends Positive Message With ‘You’

Sharlene-Monique, a London-based singer-songwriter, releases her first single “You” and the video to match.

“You” tells a heartwarming tale of a young lady metamorphosing through a series of personal challenges, and her journey to discovering, accepting and enjoying her true self.

The song was written by Sharlene-Monique and produced by her husband, drummer/bassist/producer Chris Morris. Speaking of her music video for her debut single, Sharlene-Monique says, “I’m really excited to be releasing music that I feel so passionate about. I really hope people connect with the message of the song. The video stirred up so many emotions inside because it reflects elements of my past.”

Sharlene-Monique’s emotive, soulful tones took flight during her church-filled childhood. The multi-skilled musician hails from a past of singing dancing and teaching across the UK and Europe, and has successfully earned her stripes in the lead up to a timely decision to begin practicing what she had so confidently shared to others for a number of years.  Starting off her campaign with a very successful headline & support promo tour around the UK, Sharlene is left with just two shows remaining in Glasgow and is finishing off in the city of London.
