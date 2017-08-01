Stream Kenyon Dixon’s New Album ‘We Should Talk’

Kenyon Dixon has written for R&B legends Tyrese, Mary J. Blige, and Faith Evans to name a few. Now the Award-winning singer/songwriter steps into the lime-light as he presents his 7th project, We Should Talk.

The two-time Grammy-nominated vocalist takes fans back to the golden age of R&B sound on his latest album as he borrows from the classics. You’ll hear updated interpretations, samples, and interpolations of R. Kelly’s “Body’s Calling,” Al Green’s “Love & Happiness,” Groove Theory’s on the tropical-leaning “Tell Me,” Sade on “Ordinary Love,” and Anita Baker on “Angel.” “Treasure” is a completely original jam that caps off the solid project.

The entire project is written and produced entirely by Dixon.

Stream “We Should Talk” below:

Purchase “We Should Talk” on iTunes HERE.

@kennygotsoul