Ledisi Announces New Album ‘Let Love Rule’

Verve Records artist and R&B songstress Ledisi is gearing up to release her ninth studio album Let Love Rule on September 22nd.

Packed with raw emotion, the 15-track album showcases her evolution as an artist; executive produced by Ledisi and longtime collaborator Rex Rideout, the album also includes contributions from John Legend, DJ Camper, BJ The Chicago Kid and Kirk Franklin. The classically trained vocals remain on full display, but the production bobs and weaves between eras, echoing everything from seventies-style soul to 21st-century bounce. Let Love Rule is the pure essence of R&B music and will take the listener on a journey of life, love, and relationships.

“I feel like Let Love Rule made me accept my position as a great singer fully,” shares Ledisi. “All of my projects are pieces of me. This piece is the singer and the songwriter part of me. I’ve come back to what I love about R&B and also what I love about today’s music. I love my art in the middle of era’s and mixing those worlds together.”

The new single “High” promotes self-celebration, empowerment, and heightened love. This honest message with raw bravado only emphasizes Ledisi’s powerful vocal performance. Written by Prince Charlez (Rihanna, Beyonce), Ledisi, and Rex Rideout and produced by DJ Camper (Mary J. Blige), “High” is currently #14 on the AUC and Billboard Adult R&B charts, garnering airplay across the country including on such influential stations as SiriusXM Heart & Soul and Music Choice R&B/Soul.

Ledisi recently wrapped up touring with Maxwell, hitting New York, Nashville, and San Diego amongst other cities. For future appearances, fans should follow her on social media or log onto www.ledisi.com.