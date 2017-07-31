August Alsina Reunites With His Estranged Mother On Stage (Video)

After a long beef with his mother Sheila Blair, August Alsina reunited with her and buried the hatchet over the weekend while at the Houston stop on his “Don’t Matter Tour.”

The mom and son reconciled on stage in front of fans as he sang “Make It Home” from his debut album Testimony. Sheila posted photos from the emotional reunion on Instagram with a caption expressing happiness for the reunion. “In my suffering for almost 2 years not completely understanding what God was doing in my life I thank God for the pain that I had to endure to get me to a place of finding rest in him,” she wrote. “As God wanted my undivided attention from taking Melvin to division between me and August. I’m so glad I surrendered this time apart has made us see the value of love and family.”

Watch the reunion below:

In 2015, Alsina claimed he did not have a family during an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” where he also addressed his issues with his mother. That was the first time he publicly revealed the issues in his relationship with his mother.

“I don’t expect people to really understand the situation with my mom and her kids,” he said in the Breakfast Club interview. “Sometimes we go years, months without talking to her. I applaud my mom for doing all that she has done for us as a parent, but I think that sometimes the mother side gets pushed to the side. I just imagine me having a kid and my kid being an artist and in a song my child sings ‘I try to buy my mama love, she don’t appreciate me.’ My reaction isn’t to go online to explain myself to the world. My reaction is…let me see what’s wrong with my child because I’m the parent and you’re the child. I feel like a regular person to my mom, not her son.”

Glad to see them mend their relationship!