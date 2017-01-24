Joey Gallant Follows Up His “Obama Tribute” With The Uplifting “Tension”

Kansas City social worker Joey Gallant became an overnight success story with his stirring and heartstrings pulling song, “Obama Tribute.”

Now, he’s back with another gem, this one called “Tension.”

“It’s George Michael meets Marvin Gaye, ” says Joey.

As Joey pays homage to the greats before him, his message rings true today in the wake of the divide our nation faces.

Nonetheless, Joey eases the tension with his soulful and impeccable vocal prowess, coupled with the right touch of passion and emotion.

Joe draws influence from the nostalgic sounds of blues, Doo Wop, and the sweet soulful melodies of the 60s and 70s, while also incorporating his own modern twist, using components of Neo Soul and today’s popular music.

Discussing where his inspiration comes from, he says, “I grew up on this kind of music. This is what I really enjoy performing, and because of that, my own original material reflects my love for the soul music genre. To me, soul music is a mix of beautiful melodies that are complex in their richness yet simple in their reception by the audience, meaningful and relatable lyrics, and an authenticity in the delivery of the music by the musicians and the vocalist. This is what I go for in my songs and performances.”