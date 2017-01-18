Will Bryson Tiller Continue His Run With New Album, ‘True to Self’?

Breakout R&B artist Bryson Tiller is hard at work on his sophomore album, ‘True to Self,’ the follow-up to his well-received 2015 debut, ‘T R A P S O U L.’

“I’m working on this album called True to Self, non-stop until it’s finished,” Bryson tweeted on Tuesday (Jan. 17). “Then it’s yours.”

Influenced by artists like Omarion, R. Kelly, Chris Brown, The-Dream, and Drake, Tiller garnered instant mainstream success with ‘Don’t,’ which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ‘Exchange,’ which landed at no. 26.

‘T R A P S O U L,’ which is certified platinum, landed Tiller his first Grammy nomination for “Best R&B Song” for the single ‘Exchange,’ and also earned him two BET Awards (Best New Artist & Best Male R&B/Pop Artist). The project also made the Louisville, Kentucky singer a sought after artist; He made appearances on songs for DJ Khaled (‘Ima Be Alright’), Travis Scott (‘First Take’) amongst others.

The sophomore album is usually the make or break project, and as Tiller transitions to the next phase of his career, only time will tell if he will further his reach as a mainstay artist.

We know he has put in the time and commitment, and he has been very generous in giving back to his hometown, but in this fickle business of music, coupled with social media influences, you can never gamble on continued success.

We hope Bryson wins!

Thoughts, Roomies?