Talented musician Josh X and R&B chanteuse Cheri Dennis collab in an impromptu acoustic rendition of Josh’s Top 20 debut single, “Heaven On My Mind.”

The two sit down for a stripped-down piano duet in the studio, turning the song into a chill, acoustic groove. Watch above.

“Heaven On My Mind” is the first single to be released from Josh X’s upcoming debut album I Am Josh X, due out this summer. This single is currently the #21 song on the Billboard R&B charts.

On Valentine’s day, JOSH X will release an exclusive free download preview of his upcoming album for the fans entitled, The Prelude – I Am Josh X. This exclusive release will consist of six songs and will be available for free download at www.JoshXantusMusic.com.

Later this month Josh will embark on a Haiti national tour with Haiti’s own, Sandro Martelly, son of Hait’s former President.