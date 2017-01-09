Connect with us

Joey Gallant Delivers Stirring “Obama Tribute” Music Video; Joe Co-Signs

R&B Music Videos

Sing Joey, sing!

Blue-eyed soul singer Joey Gallant Honors President Barack Obama in the heartfelt and soul-stirring music video called “Obama Tribute.”

The clip features photo collages with several memorable moments in Obama’s presidency as the Kansas City Social Worker stands in front of a microphone and perform the breathtaking song.

“Obama, wishing you the best when you go away,” Joey Sings

R&B veteran Joe, who released his twelfth and alleged final studio album, My Name Is Joe Thomas, back in November (2016), is loving the record.

“Have You Guys Seen This! Goosebumps,” Joe wrote as he shared the song with his followers.

Obama’s last day as America’s President will be January 20th when President-Elect Donald J Trump will succeed him. His farewell speech will go down on Tuesday night in Chicago.

6 Comments
  • Serendipity

    He sang the hell out of this. Moved me to tears.

  • BIKERCHICK4EVER

    Okay, you ripped it!!

  • mikieb

    OMG That was Incredible…he is right you never know what you have until it’s gone.

  • eclemensen

    Keep hearing the crap from the Republicans for eight years this will be forwarded back to them. and then kept in archives for when the two year anniversary of Trump destruction continues

  • Ralph Talarico
  • Debra McLaurin

    This is an excellent tribute to my cool OBama the family that I will refuse to forget. This song has hit home. We must get better and we are holding onto hope for better days; okay. I agree with Joey.

