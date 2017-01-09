Joey Gallant Delivers Stirring “Obama Tribute” Music Video; Joe Co-Signs

Sing Joey, sing!

Blue-eyed soul singer Joey Gallant Honors President Barack Obama in the heartfelt and soul-stirring music video called “Obama Tribute.”

The clip features photo collages with several memorable moments in Obama’s presidency as the Kansas City Social Worker stands in front of a microphone and perform the breathtaking song.

“Obama, wishing you the best when you go away,” Joey Sings

R&B veteran Joe, who released his twelfth and alleged final studio album, My Name Is Joe Thomas, back in November (2016), is loving the record.

“Have You Guys Seen This! Goosebumps,” Joe wrote as he shared the song with his followers.

Obama’s last day as America’s President will be January 20th when President-Elect Donald J Trump will succeed him. His farewell speech will go down on Tuesday night in Chicago.