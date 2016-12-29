Back in 2011, UK Soul singer Beverley Knight wowed audience members with a stirring live performance of the George Michael classic, ‘One More Try.’ The performance was filmed at the Porchester Hall in London for her live DVD.

Knight recorded the cover for her 2011 seventh studio album, Soul UK, a project that featured remakes of British soul songs that inspired her growing up. It was also coupled with the live DVD.

“Some of these artists have had enormously successful careers, others have had glimpses of success, and others have never really been given due attention and respect,” she stated at the time.

Watch Beverly’s breathtaking performance below:

Just wow!