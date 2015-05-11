Karmin – That Old Black Magic (Remix)

Karmin surprises with a new music video for "That Old Black Magic," a remix cover of a 1942 song by Glenn Miller and His Orchestra, made popular by Frank Sinatra. The clip gives off that vintage '60s feel while singer Amy Heidemann deliver the catchy rhymes.

Earlier this month, the duo, also consisting music man Nick Noonan, released their self-titled app that included four free songs including "Sugar," "Yesterday," "Along The Road," and a new song from their upcoming Leo Rising sophomore album titled "Didn't Know You."

Karmin's new LP should arrive this fall!