Yoko Ono is a Japanese multimedia artist, musician, and peace activist who rose to fame in the 1960s and 70s as an avant-garde artist and a pioneering figure in the Fluxus movement. Born in Tokyo in 1933, Ono spent her childhood between Japan and the United States, and later attended Sarah Lawrence College where she studied music and poetry. Her art is characterized by experimentation and breaking down boundaries between different media, including music, performance, film, and visual art. She is also known for her collaborations with her husband, John Lennon, and her activism for peace and human rights.

Ono’s music is often described as experimental and avant-garde, incorporating elements of rock, jazz, and classical music. Her vocals range from whispers to screams, and her lyrics often address themes of feminism, peace, and social justice. Some of her most famous songs include “Walking on Thin Ice,” “Kiss Kiss Kiss,” and “Imagine,” which was co-written with Lennon.

Over the years, Ono has been recognized for her contributions to art and music, and has received numerous awards and honors. She continues to create art and music, and is an active advocate for peace and human rights.

1. “Yes, I’m Your Angel”

“Yes, I’m Your Angel” is a song by Yoko Ono that was released in 1980 as part of her album “Season of Glass”. The song is a haunting ballad that showcases Ono’s raw and emotional vocals. The lyrics are introspective and deal with themes of love, loss, and longing. The sparse instrumentation, consisting of piano and gentle percussion, allows Ono’s voice to take center stage and convey the emotional depth of the song. Overall, “Yes, I’m Your Angel” is a beautiful and poignant track that highlights Ono’s artistic talent and emotional sensitivity.

2. “You’re the One”

“You’re the One” is a minimalist yet emotionally powerful song by Yoko Ono, released in 2013 as a single from her album “Take Me to the Land of Hell”. The song features Ono’s distinctive vocal style, as she sings hauntingly over a sparse arrangement of electronic beats and ambient sounds. The lyrics are simple yet deeply affecting, expressing gratitude for a special someone who has helped her through difficult times. The song gradually builds in intensity, with Ono’s vocals becoming more urgent and passionate, leading to a cathartic release of emotion in the final moments.

3. “My Man”

“My Man” is a song by Yoko Ono, released on her 1981 album “Season of Glass”. The song was written by Ono as a tribute to her late husband, John Lennon, who was assassinated in 1980. The lyrics are a reflection on the pain of losing a loved one and the difficulty of moving on. The haunting melody and Ono’s emotional vocals give the song a raw and powerful energy. The song features a simple piano arrangement and Ono’s signature avant-garde vocal style, which is both raw and emotive. “My Man” is a deeply personal and moving tribute to one of the most significant figures in music history.

4. “No, No, No”

“No, No, No” is a song by Yoko Ono released in 1981. The track is a playful, experimental pop song with elements of punk and new wave. The song is characterized by Ono’s unconventional vocal style and lyrics that convey a sense of humor and irreverence. The instrumentation features a prominent bassline and electronic effects, creating a driving, danceable groove. The song’s refrain, “No, no, no, you don’t love me, and I know now,” is a tongue-in-cheek expression of romantic rejection. “No, No, No” showcases Ono’s unique artistic vision and her willingness to push boundaries in music.

5. “Open Your Box”

“Open Your Box” is a provocative and energetic track by Yoko Ono from her 1971 album “Fly”. The song features Ono’s signature experimental vocal style, with her high-pitched voice soaring above a funky, driving beat. The lyrics are a call to action, urging the listener to open their mind and embrace new experiences. The use of heavy percussion and distorted guitar riffs give the track a rock edge, while the use of electronic effects and free-form vocalizations showcase Ono’s avant-garde sensibilities. Overall, “Open Your Box” is a daring and vibrant song that captures the spirit of Ono’s boundary-pushing artistry.

6. “Every Man Has a Woman Who Loves Him”

“Every Man Has a Woman Who Loves Him” is a song written and performed by Yoko Ono in 1980. The song was originally released on her album “Season of Glass,” which was written in response to the assassination of her husband John Lennon. The song features a slow and dreamy melody, with lyrics that speak to the universal desire for love and companionship. It has been covered by a variety of artists, including John Lennon himself, who recorded a version for Ono’s album “Milk and Honey” released posthumously in 1984. The song remains a poignant reminder of the enduring power of love and the importance of cherishing those closest to us.

7. “Hell in Paradise”

“Hell in Paradise” is a song by Yoko Ono from her 1985 album “Starpeace.” The song is a social commentary on the negative effects of materialism, greed, and the constant pursuit of wealth on society. It features a dance-pop beat, with Ono’s distinctive vocals layered over electronic instrumentation. The lyrics express a desire for a world free from these negative influences and call for a greater focus on love, peace, and unity. “Hell in Paradise” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and earning critical acclaim for its bold political message.

8. “Death of Samantha”

“Death of Samantha” is a hauntingly beautiful track from Yoko Ono’s 1973 album “Approximately Infinite Universe”. The song begins with a somber piano melody, accompanied by Ono’s ethereal vocals that convey a sense of melancholy and longing. The lyrics are poetic and introspective, exploring themes of life, death, and the human condition. The song gradually builds up with the addition of strings and percussion, creating a lush and emotive sonic landscape. “Death of Samantha” is a standout track from Ono’s impressive discography, showcasing her unique artistic vision and powerful vocal abilities.

9. “Kiss Kiss Kiss”

“Kiss Kiss Kiss” is a song by Yoko Ono from her 1980 album “Double Fantasy”, which she recorded with her husband John Lennon. The song has a unique, fast-paced electronic beat and features Ono’s trademark experimental vocal style, with lyrics that are both playful and provocative. The chorus is a catchy repetition of the phrase “Kiss kiss kiss, kiss me love” that gradually builds in intensity throughout the song. The track has been praised for its innovative production and its influence on the development of electronic dance music. It remains one of Ono’s most well-known and beloved songs, and a testament to her artistic vision and boundary-pushing spirit.

10. “Walking on Thin Ice”

“Walking on Thin Ice” is a song by Yoko Ono, released in 1981, shortly before the death of her husband John Lennon. It features a driving electronic beat, atmospheric synths, and Ono’s piercing vocals. The lyrics reflect on the fleeting nature of life and love, with a sense of urgency and melancholy. The song gained a new level of poignancy following Lennon’s death, as it was one of the last projects they worked on together. The track has been remixed and covered by numerous artists, and remains a powerful and memorable tribute to Ono’s artistic vision and enduring love for Lennon.