Table of Contents



















The Only Ones were an English rock band formed in London in 1976. They are known for their unique blend of punk, power pop, and new wave music. Led by singer-songwriter Peter Perrett, the band achieved moderate success in the late 1970s and early 1980s with their edgy and melodic sound.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 1978, was well received by critics and fans alike, and featured the hit single “Another Girl, Another Planet,” which has since become a punk rock classic. The song’s driving guitar riff and catchy chorus have influenced countless musicians and helped to cement The Only Ones’ place in music history.

Despite their critical acclaim and cult following, The Only Ones disbanded in 1982 after several lineup changes and personal struggles. However, their music continued to resonate with fans and fellow musicians, and their influence can be heard in the work of bands such as The Replacements, The Libertines, and The Strokes.

In recent years, The Only Ones have experienced a resurgence in popularity, with their music being rediscovered by younger generations and praised for its innovative and timeless quality. Their legacy as a pioneering band in the punk and new wave movements continues to live on.

1. Another Girl, Another Planet

“Another Girl, Another Planet” is a seminal song by the English rock band The Only Ones, released in 1978. The track became the band’s signature tune and an influential classic of the punk and power pop genres. The song features melodic guitar riffs, driving basslines, and the distinctive vocals of frontman Peter Perrett, creating a catchy and anthemic sound that has endured for decades. Lyrically, the song is a love song, exploring themes of obsession and infatuation with a dreamlike quality. The song’s enduring popularity has led to it being covered by numerous artists and appearing in various films, TV shows, and commercials over the years. “Another Girl, Another Planet” remains a beloved and influential song that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire generations of music lovers.

2. City of Fun

“City of Fun” is a punk rock anthem from the English band The Only Ones, released in 1979. The song features a driving guitar riff and the distinctive vocals of lead singer Peter Perrett, delivering his lyrics with a sardonic edge. The lyrics paint a picture of a hedonistic party scene, with references to drugs and sex. Despite the upbeat tone, there’s a sense of darkness and nihilism lurking beneath the surface. The song showcases the band’s raw energy and irreverent attitude, making it a standout track from their debut album, which has since become a cult classic among punk rock fans.

3. Out There in the Night

“Out There in the Night” is a song by the English rock band The Only Ones, released in 1979 as a single from their album “Even Serpents Shine”. The song features a blend of punk and new wave influences, with jangly guitars and a driving rhythm section. Frontman Peter Perrett’s distinctive vocals add a sense of yearning and urgency to the lyrics, which speak to the restlessness and disconnection of modern life. With its catchy hooks and memorable chorus, “Out There in the Night” remains a beloved and influential track in the post-punk canon.

4. The Whole of the Law

“The Whole of the Law” is a song by The Only Ones, released in 1978. The track is an infectious blend of punk and power pop, featuring catchy guitar hooks and memorable lyrics. The song starts with a simple guitar riff before launching into a powerful chorus that will have you singing along in no time. The lyrics touch on themes of love and longing, with frontman Peter Perrett’s unique vocal style giving the song an emotional depth. “The Whole of the Law” is considered one of the band’s signature tracks, and its popularity has endured for decades. Its infectious energy and timeless sound make it a standout in the punk and power pop genres.

5. From Here to Eternity

“From Here to Eternity” by The Only Ones is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that blends punk rock attitude with romantic melodies. The song showcases the band’s signature sound with distorted guitar riffs, dreamy vocal harmonies, and melancholic lyrics. The haunting chorus builds to an explosive climax, capturing the intensity of the emotions expressed in the song. The track is a perfect representation of the band’s unique style and their ability to blend different genres and emotions seamlessly. “From Here to Eternity” is a timeless classic that showcases the brilliance of The Only Ones and their influence on the punk rock scene.

6. Miles from Nowhere

“Miles from Nowhere” is a poignant and introspective ballad by the English rock band The Only Ones. The song features Peter Perrett’s haunting vocals accompanied by a soft acoustic guitar and gentle piano, creating a melancholic atmosphere. The lyrics tell a story of isolation, loneliness, and the desire for escape from a mundane and unfulfilling existence. The chorus, with its soaring melody and harmonies, provides a sense of hope and yearning for something better. The song is a beautiful representation of the band’s ability to blend rock and roll energy with thoughtful and emotional songwriting.

7. Programme

“Programme” is a punk rock song by The Only Ones, released in 1978. It features a fast-paced guitar riff and driving drum beat, with Peter Perrett’s distinctive vocals on top. The lyrics of the song are a biting commentary on consumer culture and the media, as Perrett sings about being a “slave to the programme” and feeling disconnected from reality. The chorus is catchy and anthemic, with Perrett shouting “Can’t you see, can’t you see, can’t you see what they’re doing to me?” The song is notable for its raw energy and punk attitude, while also incorporating elements of 1960s rock and roll. “Programme” remains one of The Only Ones’ most popular and influential songs, and is considered a classic of the punk and new wave era.

8. Language Problem

“Language Problem” is a post-punk classic by The Only Ones. The song features Peter Perrett’s distinct vocals, which draw you in and won’t let go. The guitar riffs are catchy and the bassline is punchy, providing a solid foundation for the song. The lyrics, which touch on communication breakdowns, add depth and meaning to the track. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Perrett proclaiming “I’ve got a language problem, I just don’t know what to say.” Overall, “Language Problem” is a standout track from The Only Ones, showcasing their unique sound and songwriting skills.

9. Why Don’t You Kill Yourself

As its title suggests, “Why Don’t You Kill Yourself” by The Only Ones is a dark and confrontational song that deals with heavy subject matter. The track features lead singer Peter Perrett’s signature snarling vocals and gritty guitar work from John Perry, driving the message home with a sense of urgency. Despite its controversial lyrics, the song’s punk rock energy and catchy hooks make it a standout track from the band’s catalogue. The Only Ones’ ability to blend melancholic lyrics with upbeat instrumentals is evident in this track, which showcases the band’s unique sound and enduring influence on the punk rock genre.

10. Me and My Shadow

“Me and My Shadow” is a track from the third and final album of The Only Ones, “Baby’s Got a Gun”. The song is a melancholic yet reflective piece, with lead singer Peter Perrett crooning over a laid-back guitar riff. The lyrics speak to the idea of loneliness and the desire for connection, with Perrett singing about his shadow being the only constant companion in his life. The song also features a haunting saxophone solo that adds to the overall mood of the track. “Me and My Shadow” is a standout moment on an album that showcases The Only Ones’ ability to blend punk rock energy with more introspective songwriting.