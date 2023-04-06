Table of Contents



















Sting is a British rock band formed in 1977 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England. The band is fronted by lead singer and bassist Sting, and also includes guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland. Sting’s music blends elements of rock, pop, jazz, and world music, and their lyrics are known for their poetic and socially conscious themes.

Throughout their career, Sting has released numerous hit singles and albums, including “Roxanne,” “Message in a Bottle,” and “Every Breath You Take.” Their music has been praised for its melodic sophistication, instrumental virtuosity, and intelligent lyrics, earning the band a loyal fan base around the world.

Sting’s enduring legacy has been recognized through numerous awards and accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. The band’s music continues to be celebrated for its timeless appeal and its ability to connect with listeners on a deep and emotional level. With their innovative sound and thoughtful approach to songwriting, Sting remains one of the most influential and beloved rock bands of all time.

10. Desert Rose

Released in 1999, “Desert Rose” is a Middle Eastern-influenced track by British musician Sting featuring Algerian singer Cheb Mami. The song’s lyrics describe a yearning for a passionate and forbidden love, while the accompanying music video features a surreal and exotic desert landscape. The fusion of Arabic instrumentation and Western pop sensibilities in the song’s arrangement adds a unique flavor to the track, and Sting’s soulful vocals are complemented by Cheb Mami’s powerful vocals in Arabic. “Desert Rose” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and winning the award for Best Single at the 2000 World Music Awards.

9. When We Dance

“When We Dance” is a romantic ballad by Sting, released in 1994 on his album “Fields of Gold: The Best of Sting 1984-1994”. The song features Sting’s trademark husky vocals, accompanied by a lush arrangement of strings and keyboards. The song’s lyrics explore the theme of passionate love, capturing the intensity and longing of two people in a moment of profound connection. “When We Dance” is widely regarded as one of Sting’s most beautiful and memorable tracks, a testament to his ability to use music to evoke powerful emotions and connect with listeners on a deeply personal level.

8. I Hung My Head

“I Hung My Head” is a somber and introspective track by English musician Sting. The song features Sting’s evocative vocals set against a stripped-down, acoustic guitar-based arrangement. The lyrics describe a tragic event in which the narrator accidentally shoots and kills a stranger, with Sting singing “I hung my head, I hung my head, I cried ‘I don’t wanna die,’ I hung my head.” The song’s emotional weight and storytelling prowess make it a standout track in Sting’s discography, with his powerful vocal delivery bringing an added layer of pathos to the already poignant lyrics. Overall, “I Hung My Head” is a powerful and moving track that showcases Sting’s ability to craft affecting narratives through song.

7. Russians

“Russians” is a song by British musician Sting, released in 1985 as the lead single from his debut solo album, “The Dream of the Blue Turtles”. It was written during the Cold War and addresses the tense political climate between the United States and the Soviet Union. The song begins with a quote from the Soviet national anthem, which serves as a warning against the dangers of nuclear war. Sting’s lyrics reflect a desire for peace and understanding between the two nations, emphasizing the shared humanity of both Americans and Russians. The song features a memorable guitar riff and powerful vocals from Sting.

6. Shape of My Heart

“Shape of My Heart” is a poignant and introspective ballad by Sting, released in 1993 on his album “Ten Summoner’s Tales”. The song features Sting’s distinctively smooth vocals, accompanied by a gentle acoustic guitar melody and a subtle orchestral arrangement. The song’s lyrics explore the theme of self-reflection and the search for meaning in life, capturing the bittersweet beauty of human existence. “Shape of My Heart” has become one of Sting’s most iconic and beloved tracks, a testament to his exceptional songwriting and ability to connect with audiences through his music.

5. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free

“If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” is a classic pop-rock track by English musician Sting. The song features a lively and upbeat arrangement, with its infectious bassline and bright guitar riffs making for a memorable and catchy tune. The lyrics advocate for the importance of freedom in relationships, with Sting singing “If you love somebody, set them free, free, free, set them free.” The song’s optimistic and uplifting message, coupled with its infectious melody and instrumentation, has made it a beloved classic in Sting’s discography and a staple of 80s pop-rock. Overall, “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” is a feel-good anthem about the power of love and the importance of autonomy in relationships.

4. Brand New Day

“Brand New Day” is a vibrant and uplifting song by Sting, released in 1999. It features a catchy melody, an upbeat rhythm, and a strong message of hope and optimism. The lyrics encourage the listener to embrace change, leave behind the past, and start anew. Sting’s vocals are accompanied by a range of instruments, including guitars, drums, and horns, giving the song a dynamic and energizing sound. “Brand New Day” is a quintessential example of Sting’s ability to blend diverse musical styles and create music that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

3. Fields of Gold

“Fields of Gold” is a beautiful and heartfelt ballad by Sting, released in 1993 on his album “Ten Summoner’s Tales”. The song features Sting’s soulful vocals, accompanied by a gentle acoustic guitar melody and an elegant orchestral arrangement. The song’s lyrics explore the theme of nostalgia and the passage of time, evoking images of golden fields and the fleeting beauty of life. “Fields of Gold” has become one of Sting’s most beloved and enduring tracks, a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners around the world.

2. Englishman in New York

“Englishman in New York” is a quintessential track by English musician Sting. The song features an iconic saxophone riff and a laid-back, jazzy arrangement, with Sting’s distinctive vocals painting a vivid portrait of a man living in a foreign city. The lyrics touch on themes of identity, culture shock, and the challenges of adapting to a new place, with Sting singing “I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien, I’m an Englishman in New York.” The song’s catchy melody and memorable chorus have made it a staple of Sting’s live shows, and a beloved classic among fans of 80s pop-rock. Overall, “Englishman in New York” is a timeless and evocative track that perfectly captures the feelings of being a stranger in a new land.

1. If I Ever Lose My Faith in You

“If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” is an introspective and emotionally resonant track by Sting, released in 1993 on his album “Ten Summoner’s Tales”. The song features Sting’s evocative vocals, accompanied by a rich and complex arrangement of guitars, keyboards, and drums. The song’s lyrics explore the theme of faith and doubt, capturing the struggles and uncertainties of the human experience. “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” has become one of Sting’s most iconic and enduring tracks, a powerful and moving reminder of the importance of hope, resilience, and perseverance in the face of adversity.