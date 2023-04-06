Table of Contents



















Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock were an American hip-hop duo who achieved great success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The duo consisted of rapper Robert Ginyard (Rob Base) and DJ Rodney Bryce (DJ E-Z Rock). They are best known for their hit song “It Takes Two,” released in 1988, which has become an iconic dance and hip-hop track.

The song “It Takes Two” features a sample from the 1972 Lyn Collins song “Think (About It)” and is known for its catchy chorus and energetic beats. The song’s success helped pave the way for the popularity of hip-hop music in the mainstream and was a huge hit in both the US and UK.

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock continued to release music throughout the 1990s, including the albums “Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock” and “Break of Dawn,” which featured the hit single “Joy and Pain.” While they never achieved the same level of success as they did with “It Takes Two,” their music continues to be celebrated by fans of the golden age of hip-hop.

Sadly, DJ E-Z Rock passed away in 2014, but the duo’s music lives on as a testament to their contribution to the hip-hop genre.

1. It Takes Two

“It Takes Two” is a classic hip-hop and dance-pop song by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, released in 1988. The song features a catchy and infectious beat built around a sample from Lyn Collins’ “Think (About It),” along with simple yet effective rapping by Rob Base and call-and-response vocals from DJ E-Z Rock. The lyrics emphasize the power of a good party and the joy of dancing and having a good time. “It Takes Two” became a massive hit and a staple of the dancefloor, and its influence can still be heard in modern pop and hip-hop music.

2. Joy and Pain

“Joy and Pain” is a 1988 hip-hop track by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock that combines an infectious beat with a catchy hook that is still played today. The song features samples from Maze’s R&B hit “Joy and Pain” and creates a fun and energetic atmosphere. The lyrics describe the ups and downs of life, highlighting the joys and pains that we all experience. With its upbeat tempo and positive message, “Joy and Pain” became a popular dance anthem that continues to be enjoyed by fans of all ages and backgrounds.

3. Get on the Dance Floor

“Get on the Dance Floor” is a high-energy dance track by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, released in 1989. It features a heavy hip-hop beat and catchy vocals that encourage listeners to hit the dance floor and move their bodies. The song’s upbeat tempo, rhythmic bassline, and energetic samples create a lively and fun atmosphere, making it a popular party anthem. “Get on the Dance Floor” is a perfect example of the duo’s ability to blend hip-hop, dance, and funk elements to create an irresistible sound that gets people moving. The song remains a classic in the hip-hop and dance music genres and is still played in clubs and at parties today.

4. Turn It Out (Go Base)

“Turn It Out (Go Base)” is a classic party anthem by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, released in 1986. The song features a funky and energetic beat, catchy hooks, and Rob Base’s signature rhyming style, with DJ E-Z Rock providing scratching and vocal support. The lyrics are all about hyping up the crowd and getting them moving on the dancefloor. “Turn It Out (Go Base)” was a hit in the clubs and helped establish Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock as a duo to watch in the emerging hip-hop scene of the mid-80s.

5. Keep It Going Now

“Keep It Going Now” is a high-energy hip-hop track by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, released in 1988. The song features an infectious beat and a catchy chorus, with Rob Base’s rapping driving the song forward. The lyrics encourage listeners to keep dancing and enjoying the music, and the track does a great job of getting people on their feet. The song also features a sample from the classic disco hit “Got to Be Real” by Cheryl Lynn, adding to its upbeat and party-ready vibe. “Keep It Going Now” remains a beloved classic of the late 80s hip-hop scene.

6. Break of Dawn

“Break of Dawn” is a 1994 single by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock that features an upbeat, catchy beat and rhythmic flow. The song incorporates samples from a variety of popular funk and R&B songs, including “Think (About It)” by Lyn Collins and “Funky President” by James Brown. “Break of Dawn” showcases the duo’s ability to blend elements of different musical genres, creating a unique and infectious sound that appeals to fans of both hip-hop and dance music. The song’s energetic lyrics and funky groove make it a standout track in the duo’s discography and a memorable hit of the 90s.

7. Times Are Gettin’ Ill

“Times Are Gettin’ Ill” is a politically charged hip-hop track by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, released in 1988. The song features a sample of James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing” and a driving beat, with Rob Base delivering powerful rhymes about social issues like poverty, crime, and racism. The lyrics also touch on the need for change and unity in the face of adversity. “Times Are Gettin’ Ill” showcases Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s ability to deliver socially conscious messages while still making music that is catchy and fun to dance to.

8. Crush

“Crush” is a 1987 hip-hop track by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock. It features a sample from “Scratchin'” by The Magic Disco Machine and a catchy, repetitive chorus that has become a classic of the era. The song’s lyrics revolve around the party scene and the feeling of infatuation with someone on the dance floor. The production is characterized by a pounding beat and a driving bassline that energize the listener and make them want to dance. “Crush” was a major hit in the late 80s and remains a favorite of hip-hop fans and partygoers alike.

9. Make It Hot

“Make It Hot” is a high-energy hip-hop track by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock that was released in 1987. The song features a fast-paced beat, a catchy chorus, and an infectious synth melody that is instantly recognizable. With its dynamic and upbeat sound, “Make It Hot” quickly became a club favorite and helped to establish Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock as one of the most popular hip-hop acts of the late 1980s. The song’s lively groove and party-oriented lyrics make it a classic of the genre and a memorable hit of the era.

10. Check This Out

“Check This Out” is a high-energy hip-hop track by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock that was released in 1988. The song is characterized by its catchy hook and driving beat, with E-Z Rock’s scratching and sampling adding to its dynamic sound. The lyrics encourage listeners to get up and dance, with Rob Base’s confident delivery and playful rhymes serving to create a party atmosphere. “Check This Out” was a popular club and dance hit, and remains a classic example of the upbeat, feel-good rap music that was popular in the late 1980s.