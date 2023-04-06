Table of Contents



















Joao Gilberto was a Brazilian guitarist, singer, and songwriter who is widely regarded as one of the founding fathers of bossa nova music. Born in 1931 in Bahia, Brazil, Gilberto began playing guitar at a young age, and quickly developed a unique style that blended traditional Brazilian rhythms with jazz and other influences.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Gilberto’s recordings helped to popularize the bossa nova style both in Brazil and around the world. His delicate, understated singing style and intricate guitar work became hallmarks of the genre, inspiring countless musicians and fans over the years.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Gilberto continued to innovate and experiment with his music, incorporating new styles and influences while remaining true to his Brazilian roots. His legacy as a musician and cultural icon continues to inspire new generations of artists, and his influence can be heard in everything from jazz and pop music to electronic and world music.

Gilberto’s passing in 2019 marked the end of an era in Brazilian music, but his enduring legacy as one of the most innovative and influential musicians of the 20th century will continue to inspire and delight fans around the world for years to come.

1. Você e Eu

João Gilberto’s “Você e Eu” is a smooth and sensual bossa nova track that showcases the legendary Brazilian musician’s silky smooth vocal delivery and intricate guitar work. The song’s melody is understated yet infectious, featuring a gentle bossa rhythm and sparse yet tasteful accompaniment from Gilberto’s guitar. The lyrics, sung entirely in Portuguese, speak of a deep and intimate connection between two people, with Gilberto crooning “You and I, how beautiful it is to love you, how beautiful it is to feel you.” Overall, “Você e Eu” is a classic example of João Gilberto’s unique and influential style of bossa nova, and remains a beloved track in Brazilian music.

2. Corcovado (Quiet Nights)

“Corcovado (Quiet Nights)” is a classic bossa nova song by Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto. The song features Gilberto’s signature soft, whispery vocals accompanied by his delicate guitar playing. The lyrics describe the beauty and tranquility of a quiet night in Rio de Janeiro, with the city lights, stars, and the sound of the sea. The song has become a beloved standard in the bossa nova genre, and has been covered by many artists over the years. Gilberto’s intimate and gentle rendition of “Corcovado” captures the essence of the romantic and nostalgic Brazilian music of the 1960s.

3. Chega de Saudade

“Chega de Saudade” is a classic track by Joao Gilberto, released on his debut album of the same name in 1959. The song is widely regarded as one of the defining tracks of the bossa nova genre, featuring Gilberto’s delicate, understated guitar work and whispery vocal style. The song’s lyrics capture the bittersweet emotions of love and longing, while also showcasing the artist’s unique ability to infuse traditional Brazilian rhythms with jazz and other influences. “Chega de Saudade” remains a beloved and enduring classic, a testament to Gilberto’s enduring influence and his status as one of the most important musicians of the 20th century.

4. Desafinado

“Desafinado” is a classic bossa nova track by Brazilian musician João Gilberto. The song features Gilberto’s trademark smooth and understated vocal delivery, accompanied by gentle acoustic guitar and percussion. The melody is instantly recognizable, with its simple yet infectious bossa rhythm and catchy chorus. The lyrics, sung entirely in Portuguese, playfully describe a singer who is “out of tune” and “off-key” in his love song, adding to the song’s charming and lighthearted tone. Overall, “Desafinado” is a timeless classic in Brazilian music, and remains a popular and influential track in the genre to this day.

5. Meditacão (Meditation)

“Meditação” (Meditation) is a beautiful bossa nova song by Brazilian musician João Gilberto, known for his pioneering role in the development of the genre. The song features Gilberto’s signature soft, intimate vocals and intricate guitar playing, accompanied by a small ensemble. The melody is simple yet captivating, capturing the relaxed and contemplative mood of the lyrics, which express a desire to find inner peace and tranquility. With its gentle rhythms and soothing melodies, “Meditação” is a timeless classic that showcases João Gilberto’s unique style and his ability to create music that is both deeply personal and universally appealing.

6. Bolinha de Papel

“Bolinha de Papel” is a classic track by Joao Gilberto, released in 1960 on his second album “O Amor, O Sorriso e a Flor”. The song features Gilberto’s trademark whispery vocal style and intricate guitar work, showcasing his ability to blend traditional Brazilian rhythms with jazz and other influences. The song’s lyrics capture the playful spirit of childhood, evoking a sense of nostalgia and innocence that is both universal and deeply personal. “Bolinha de Papel” is widely regarded as one of Gilberto’s most beloved and enduring tracks, a testament to his unique talents and his enduring legacy as a pioneer of the bossa nova genre.

7. Bim Bom

“Bim Bom” is a classic bossa nova track by Brazilian musician João Gilberto. The song features Gilberto’s trademark smooth and understated vocal delivery, accompanied by his acoustic guitar playing. The melody is simple yet catchy, with a light and playful bossa rhythm. The lyrics, sung entirely in Portuguese, describe a carefree and whimsical day spent with a loved one, with Gilberto singing “Bim bom, I want you to come, to have fun, come here, love.” Overall, “Bim Bom” is a charming and infectious bossa nova track that exemplifies Gilberto’s unique and influential style of music.

8. The Girl From Ipanema

“The Girl from Ipanema” is a timeless classic by Brazilian singer and guitarist João Gilberto. The song, which was originally written by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, tells the story of a young woman who walks by the beach in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, and captures the attention of everyone around her. João Gilberto’s rendition of the song is characterized by his soft and soothing vocals, intricate guitar playing, and the delicate piano accompaniment. The song has become a staple of bossa nova music and has been covered by countless artists around the world.

9. Samba da Minha Terra

“Samba da Minha Terra” is a classic track by Joao Gilberto, released in 1958 on the album “Chega de Saudade”. The song features Gilberto’s signature guitar playing style, accompanied by a swinging samba rhythm that captures the essence of Brazilian music. The song’s lyrics celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of the Brazilian landscape, evoking a sense of pride and nostalgia for the artist’s homeland. “Samba da Minha Terra” remains a beloved classic of the bossa nova genre, a testament to Gilberto’s enduring influence and his ability to capture the essence of Brazilian music with his unique blend of jazz, samba, and other influences.

10. Doralice

“Doralice” is a classic track by Joao Gilberto, released in 1959 on his album “Chega de Saudade”. The song features Gilberto’s unique blend of guitar and vocals, accompanied by a gently swaying samba rhythm that perfectly captures the essence of Brazilian music. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman named Doralice, capturing the beauty and simplicity of everyday life in Brazil. “Doralice” is widely regarded as one of Gilberto’s most beautiful and evocative tracks, a testament to his unique talent and his enduring legacy as one of the most important musicians of the 20th century.