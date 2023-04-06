Table of Contents



















Everything but the Girl was an English musical duo consisting of Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt. Formed in 1982 in Hull, the duo gained popularity in the 1990s with their blend of acoustic instrumentation and electronic beats, earning a reputation as one of the pioneers of the trip-hop genre.

Over the course of their career, Everything but the Girl released a string of critically acclaimed albums and singles, including the hits “Missing” and “Walking Wounded”. The duo’s music was known for its introspective lyrics, lush melodies, and sophisticated arrangements, drawing from a wide range of influences that included jazz, soul, and world music.

Despite going on hiatus in 2000, Everything but the Girl left an indelible mark on the music world, inspiring countless musicians and fans with their innovative sound and thoughtful approach to songwriting. Today, their music continues to be celebrated for its emotional depth and timeless appeal, a testament to the enduring legacy of one of the most influential and beloved musical duos of the past few decades.

# 10 – Temperamental

“Temperamental” is a standout track by British pop duo Everything but the Girl. The song features lead vocalist Tracey Thorn’s signature breathy vocals, set against a sparse yet driving electronic beat and atmospheric synth sounds. The lyrics touch on themes of emotional volatility and instability, with Thorn singing “I’m temperamental, and you’re falling apart, but that’s okay, you’ll be okay, you’re just temperamental.” The song’s soaring chorus and moody instrumentation make it a memorable and emotionally resonant track that showcases Everything but the Girl’s ability to blend pop sensibilities with electronic music production. Overall, “Temperamental” is a standout track in the duo’s discography.

# 9 – Walking Wounded

“Walking Wounded” by Everything but the Girl is a melancholic yet empowering song about the struggle to heal from emotional wounds. The haunting lyrics and soothing vocals of lead singer Tracey Thorn are supported by a mix of electronic beats and acoustic instruments, creating a unique blend of folk and electronic music. The song’s use of haunting strings and synths, along with its bittersweet melody, perfectly captures the pain and hope that comes with moving forward from past trauma. “Walking Wounded” is a deeply personal and emotionally charged song that continues to resonate with listeners to this day.

# 8 – Each and Everyone

“Each and Everyone” is a classic track by Everything but the Girl, released in 1984 on their debut album “Eden”. The song features Tracey Thorn’s delicate vocals, accompanied by Ben Watt’s acoustic guitar and a gentle, rhythmic beat. The song’s lyrics explore the complexities of human relationships, capturing the bittersweet emotions of love and longing with a rare poignancy and sensitivity. “Each and Everyone” is widely regarded as one of Everything but the Girl’s most beautiful and enduring tracks, a testament to their unique talent and their enduring legacy as one of the most important musical duos of the 20th century.

# 7 – Time After Time

“Time After Time” is a cover by British pop duo Everything but the Girl of the classic song originally recorded by Cyndi Lauper. The cover features lead vocalist Tracey Thorn’s trademark breathy vocals, set against a stripped-down, acoustic guitar-based arrangement. The duo’s interpretation of the song brings a subtle yet poignant sensibility to the lyrics, emphasizing the emotional depth and melancholy of the original. The stripped-back production allows Thorn’s vocal performance to shine, making for a haunting and heartfelt rendition of the classic track. Overall, Everything but the Girl’s cover of “Time After Time” is a stunning tribute to a beloved pop classic.

# 6 – Politics Aside

“Politics Aside” is a hauntingly beautiful track by the British duo Everything but the Girl. With sparse instrumentation and subdued vocals, the song delivers a powerful message about the impact of politics on our personal lives. The lyrics explore the tension and conflict that arises when personal relationships collide with political differences, with lines like “We’ve got our friends on the right, and we’ve got our friends on the left, and some of them will go to war, to prove that they’re the best.” It’s a poignant and timely reminder of the importance of finding common ground and empathy in a divisive world.

# 5 – The Language Of Life

“The Language of Life” is a title track from Everything but the Girl’s 1990 album. The song features Tracey Thorn’s velvety vocals layered over a sophisticated arrangement of jazz-influenced instrumentation. The song’s lyrics, written by Thorn, explore the intricacies of communication and the ways in which words can both connect and divide people. “The Language of Life” is widely regarded as one of the duo’s most memorable and thought-provoking tracks, a testament to their innovative sound and their ability to use music as a means of exploring the complexities of the human experience.

# 4 – I Don’t Want To Talk About It

“I Don’t Want to Talk About It” is a poignant and emotional ballad by British pop duo Everything but the Girl. The song features lead vocalist Tracey Thorn’s gentle and emotive vocal delivery, set against a simple, piano-driven arrangement. The lyrics touch on themes of heartbreak and emotional pain, with Thorn singing “I can tell by your eyes that you’ve probably been crying forever, and the stars in the sky don’t mean nothing to you, they’re a mirror.” The song’s understated production and powerful vocal performance make for a moving and memorable track that showcases Everything but the Girl’s ability to capture the nuances of human emotion through music.

# 3 – Don’t Let The Teardrops Rust Your Shining Heart

“Don’t Let The Teardrops Rust Your Shining Heart” by Everything but the Girl is a poignant ballad with an ethereal quality. The song is driven by a gentle acoustic guitar melody and Tracy Thorn’s soothing vocals, which deliver lyrics about the pain of heartbreak and the struggle to keep one’s spirit intact despite the hurt. The song’s emotional depth is further enhanced by the beautiful string arrangements that provide a soft and melancholic background to the vocal harmonies. The overall effect is a haunting and beautiful track that speaks to the universal experience of love and loss.

# 2 – Angel

“Angel” is a hauntingly beautiful track by Everything but the Girl, released in 1994 on their album “Amplified Heart”. The song features Tracey Thorn’s distinctive vocals, accompanied by a sparse arrangement of acoustic guitar and gentle electronic beats. The song’s lyrics explore the theme of loss and grief, capturing the raw emotions of heartbreak with a rare poignancy and sensitivity. “Angel” is widely regarded as one of Everything but the Girl’s most powerful and affecting tracks, a testament to their ability to use music to convey complex emotions and connect with listeners on a deeply personal level.

# 1 – Missing

“Missing” is a classic track by Everything but the Girl, released in 1994 on their album “Amplified Heart”. The song features Tracey Thorn’s soulful vocals, accompanied by a danceable house beat and an infectious bassline. The song’s lyrics explore the theme of lost love, capturing the sense of longing and regret that comes with a broken heart. “Missing” became a massive hit around the world, earning Everything but the Girl widespread acclaim and a legion of new fans. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the dance-pop genre, a testament to the duo’s enduring appeal and their ability to capture the essence of human emotion through music.