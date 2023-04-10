Gospel songs about Christmas are a beloved genre that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. These songs not only convey the message of hope and joy that is central to the Christmas story, but also showcase the rich musical heritage of the African-American church.

One of the most famous gospel Christmas songs is “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” which dates back to the 19th century. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy lyrics make it a favorite for choirs and congregations alike. “Joy to the World” is another classic gospel Christmas song that celebrates the birth of Christ and the salvation that He brings.

Other popular gospel Christmas songs include “O Holy Night,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” and “Mary, Did You Know?” These songs convey the wonder and majesty of the Christmas story, and highlight the many ways in which Christ’s birth has transformed the world.

In addition to these traditional gospel Christmas songs, many contemporary Christian artists have released their own renditions of classic carols and hymns. For example, the group Pentatonix has released several popular gospel Christmas albums, featuring a cappella renditions of songs like “Little Drummer Boy” and “Mary, Did You Know?”

Overall, gospel Christmas songs serve as a powerful reminder of the true meaning of Christmas: the birth of a Savior who came to bring hope, peace, and salvation to all people.

1. “Christmas Gospel Medley” by Jennifer Hudson

“Christmas Gospel Medley” is a soulful and uplifting holiday song performed by Jennifer Hudson. The medley combines three classic Christmas gospel songs: “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “Joy to the World,” with Hudson’s powerful vocals and a lively choir. The song features a mix of traditional and contemporary gospel styles, with Hudson’s voice soaring over the joyful harmonies and uplifting melodies. The medley is a celebration of the true meaning of Christmas, with lyrics that speak to the hope and joy that the birth of Jesus brings. “Christmas Gospel Medley” is a beautiful and inspiring addition to any holiday playlist.

2. “Sounds of the Holidays” by Howard University Gospel Choir

“Sounds of the Holidays” by Howard University Gospel Choir is a festive and uplifting Christmas song that combines traditional carols with contemporary gospel arrangements. The song opens with a lively rendition of “Joy to the World,” featuring upbeat instrumentation and soaring vocals. From there, the choir transitions seamlessly into “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and other beloved carols, all infused with the choir’s signature energy and soulful sound. With its powerful harmonies, dynamic arrangements, and joyful spirit, “Sounds of the Holidays” is a timeless gospel Christmas song that celebrates the joy and wonder of the season.

3. “Sweet Little Jesus Boy” by Take 6

“Sweet Little Jesus Boy” is a soulful and poignant rendition of the classic Christmas carol, performed by the a cappella group Take 6. The song begins with the soft and delicate vocals of the group’s tenor, gradually building in intensity with the addition of harmonies and percussive elements. The lyrics speak of the humble birth of Jesus and the significance of his arrival for all of humanity. The arrangement is both reverent and celebratory, showcasing the group’s exceptional vocal range and control. With its powerful message and soul-stirring melody, “Sweet Little Jesus Boy” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire listeners today.

4. “Glory to the Lamb” by Marvin Sapp

“Glory to the Lamb” is a powerful and moving gospel song performed by Marvin Sapp. The song was released in 2007 and features a slow, soulful melody with lyrics that celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. The song emphasizes the idea that Jesus, the lamb of God, gave his life so that we may be saved and forgiven. Sapp’s powerful vocals and the uplifting choir create a sense of reverence and awe, inspiring listeners to reflect on the depth of God’s love and the magnitude of the sacrifice made on our behalf. “Glory to the Lamb” is a beautiful and inspiring reminder of the hope and redemption that we have in Christ.

5. “Silent Night, Holy Night” by Cedarmont Kids

“Silent Night, Holy Night” by Cedarmont Kids is a classic Christmas hymn that tells the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. The song opens with a simple, gentle melody and features the pure, angelic voices of children singing the familiar lyrics. The gentle instrumentation of the song adds to the peaceful and reflective mood of the piece. With its calming melody and beautiful harmonies, “Silent Night, Holy Night” is a timeless Christmas carol that captures the true meaning of the holiday. This rendition by Cedarmont Kids is a wonderful way to introduce children to this beloved hymn and to inspire a sense of wonder and awe in the Christmas story.

6. “Now Behold the Lamb” by Kirk Franklin and The Family

“Now Behold the Lamb” is a gospel song by Kirk Franklin and The Family, known for its powerful lyrics and soulful melody. The song begins with a gentle piano introduction, before building to a soaring chorus with the voices of the choir blending seamlessly with Franklin’s lead vocals. The lyrics speak of the significance of Jesus’ sacrifice and the hope and redemption it brings. Franklin’s passionate delivery and the choir’s harmonies create an atmosphere of reverence and celebration. With its powerful message and heartfelt performance, “Now Behold the Lamb” is a standout track in the gospel genre, and a moving tribute to the life and legacy of Jesus Christ.

7. “O Holy Night” by Mariah Carey

“O Holy Night” is a classic Christmas carol that has been performed by countless artists, but Mariah Carey’s rendition stands out as one of the most iconic. Carey’s version, released in 1994, features a stunning vocal performance that showcases her impressive range and control. The song begins softly and builds to a powerful climax, with Carey’s soaring vocals creating a sense of wonder and awe. The lyrics describe the birth of Jesus and the hope and joy that his arrival brings. Carey’s rendition of “O Holy Night” is a timeless masterpiece that has become a beloved holiday classic.

8. “It Came Upon The Midnight Clear” by Mahalia Jackson

“It Came Upon The Midnight Clear” is a beautiful rendition of the classic Christmas carol by Mahalia Jackson, one of the most celebrated gospel singers of all time. The song begins with Jackson’s rich, deep vocals accompanied by a soft piano melody, before building to a soaring chorus with the addition of a full choir. The lyrics speak of the wonder and beauty of the angels’ message announcing the birth of Jesus, and the hope and peace that his arrival brings. Jackson’s passionate delivery and the choir’s harmonies create a sense of reverence and awe, making this rendition of the carol a timeless classic.

9. “O Little Town of Bethlehem” by Nat King Cole

“O Little Town of Bethlehem” is a classic Christmas carol that tells the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Nat King Cole’s version of the song is a beautiful rendition that captures the true spirit of Christmas. With his smooth, velvety voice and elegant phrasing, Cole delivers a heartfelt performance that conveys the beauty and wonder of the nativity story. The song is accompanied by gentle piano and strings, which add to the warm and comforting atmosphere of the piece. With its timeless message of hope and peace, “O Little Town of Bethlehem” remains a beloved holiday favorite for generations to come.

10. “Joy To The World” by Charles Taylor

“Joy to the World” is a beloved Christmas hymn with music written by Lowell Mason and lyrics written by Isaac Watts. While there have been many versions of this classic hymn, the version arranged by Charles Taylor is one of the most iconic. The song’s lively melody, played on various instruments including brass and percussion, captures the joyful spirit of the Christmas season. The lyrics celebrate the arrival of the Christ child and proclaim his reign as king. Taylor’s arrangement, with its rich harmonies and triumphant sound, has become a holiday staple, and is sure to bring a sense of cheer and celebration to any Christmas gathering.

11. “Bring On The Holidays” by TobyMac

“Bring On The Holidays” is a festive and upbeat Christmas song by the renowned Christian artist TobyMac. The song’s catchy melody, driven by upbeat percussion and jangly guitars, captures the excitement and energy of the holiday season. The lyrics speak of the joy and anticipation that comes with gathering together with loved ones to celebrate. With its joyful sound and uplifting message, “Bring On The Holidays” is a modern Christmas classic that is sure to get listeners into the holiday spirit. TobyMac’s passionate delivery and infectious energy make this song a must-listen for anyone looking to get into the holiday mood.

12. “Unto Us” by Matthew West

“Unto Us” is a modern Christian Christmas song performed by Matthew West. The song was released in 2011 and features a cheerful, upbeat melody with lyrics that celebrate the joy and wonder of the Christmas season. The song emphasizes the idea that the birth of Jesus is a gift to all humanity, bringing hope, peace, and love to the world. West’s vocals are warm and inviting, creating a sense of celebration and community. “Unto Us” is a beautiful and inspiring reminder of the true meaning of Christmas, and a joyful addition to any holiday playlist.

13. “Light Of The World” by Lauren Daigle

“Light of the World” by Lauren Daigle is a contemporary Christian Christmas song that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ as the savior of the world. With a powerful and uplifting melody, Daigle’s emotive voice draws listeners in to reflect on the meaning of the holiday season. The song’s lyrics express gratitude and wonder for the miracle of Jesus’ birth, and the message of hope and love that he brought to the world. The gentle instrumentation of piano and strings perfectly complement the song’s message, creating a peaceful and reflective atmosphere that captures the true spirit of Christmas.

14. “The Night Before Christmas” by Brandon Heath

“The Night Before Christmas” is a heartwarming and nostalgic Christmas song by Christian artist Brandon Heath. The song’s gentle and melodic acoustic guitar accompaniment creates a warm and cozy atmosphere, while Heath’s smooth and emotive vocals draw listeners in. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of the anticipation and excitement of Christmas Eve, with all the preparations and traditions leading up to the big day. The song speaks to the childlike wonder and joy that many people experience during the holiday season. With its relatable and sentimental message, “The Night Before Christmas” is a perfect addition to any Christmas playlist.

15. “Messiah” by Kari Jobe

“Messiah” is a contemporary Christian worship song performed by Kari Jobe. The song was released in 2014 and features a slow, contemplative melody with lyrics that exalt the majesty and power of Jesus Christ. The song emphasizes the idea that Jesus is the Savior of the world, the promised Messiah who came to earth to save humanity from sin and death. Jobe’s vocals are passionate and soulful, creating a sense of reverence and awe. “Messiah” is a beautiful and inspiring song that speaks to the heart of Christian believers, inviting them to worship and honor the Savior who gave his life for us.

16. “Glory (Let There Be Peace)” by Matt Maher

“Glory (Let There Be Peace)” by Matt Maher is a modern Christian Christmas song that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ as the hope and salvation of the world. Maher’s soulful and powerful vocals, combined with the song’s upbeat and lively instrumentation, create a joyful and celebratory atmosphere that captures the spirit of the holiday season. The lyrics express a longing for peace and redemption in the world, and a recognition of Jesus as the ultimate source of both. With its catchy chorus and meaningful message, “Glory (Let There Be Peace)” is a perfect addition to any Christmas playlist.

17. “Christmas Is Coming” by Jason Gray

“Christmas Is Coming” is a joyful and upbeat holiday song performed by Jason Gray. The song was released in 2012 and features a lively, festive melody with lyrics that celebrate the excitement and anticipation of Christmas. The song emphasizes the idea that Christmas is a time of hope and joy, bringing families and communities together to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Gray’s vocals are warm and inviting, creating a sense of happiness and celebration. “Christmas Is Coming” is a fun and lighthearted addition to any holiday playlist, reminding listeners to embrace the spirit of the season and spread joy and love to those around them.

18. “Born Tonight” by Jamie Gray

“Born Tonight” is a gentle and poignant Christmas song by the talented singer-songwriter Jamie Gray. The song’s sparse and delicate arrangement, featuring Gray’s beautiful acoustic guitar playing and heartfelt vocals, creates a sense of intimacy and warmth. The lyrics speak of the wonder and mystery of the Christmas story, with Gray’s emotive delivery capturing the sense of awe and reverence surrounding the birth of Jesus. “Born Tonight” is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to the true meaning of Christmas, and a perfect addition to any holiday playlist for those seeking a more contemplative and introspective sound.

19. “Born This Day” by Yolanda Adams

“Born This Day” by Yolanda Adams is a soulful and uplifting gospel Christmas song that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Adams’ powerful vocals, backed by a choir and orchestral instrumentation, create a sense of awe and wonder at the miracle of Jesus’ birth. The song’s lyrics proclaim the good news of Jesus’ arrival and the hope and joy that he brings to the world. With its powerful message and stirring musical arrangement, “Born This Day” is a beautiful reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and the love and grace that Jesus brings to our lives.

20. “We Three Kings” by Kirk Franklin

“We Three Kings” is a classic Christmas carol that has been reimagined by Kirk Franklin in a modern gospel style. The song was released in 2011 and features a lively, upbeat melody with lyrics that tell the story of the three wise men who traveled to see the newborn King. Franklin’s vocals are powerful and dynamic, with a soulful energy that brings new life to the traditional carol. The song also features a vibrant choir and an infectious groove that will have listeners tapping their toes and joining in on the joyful celebration. “We Three Kings” is a fresh and exciting take on a beloved Christmas classic.