Idaho, the Gem State, is known for its stunning natural beauty and vast landscapes, but it has also produced many talented musicians and singers. From pop to country to jazz, Idaho has been home to a variety of musical genres and influences. The state’s music scene has been shaped by the contributions of countless talented performers, from Boise to Pocatello and beyond.

Among the many famous singers to have hailed from Idaho are the country music legends Tim McGraw and Patty Loveless, the pop sensation Doug Martsch, and the melodies vocalist Josh Ritter. Other notable Idahoan singers include Julie Gibson, Norma Zimmer, and Eilen Jewell, all of whom have gained acclaim for their unique styles and passionate performances. With their talent, passion, and dedication to their craft, these singers and many more have helped to put Idaho on the map as a vibrant and diverse center for music and culture, and their legacy continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians and music lovers alike.

1. Josh Ritter

Josh Ritter is an American singer-songwriter known for his introspective lyrics, catchy melodies, and unique blend of folk, rock, and Americana. Born in Idaho in 1976, Ritter began his music career in the early 2000s, releasing his debut album, “Josh Ritter,” in 1999.

Hits such as “Kathleen” and “The Temptation of Adam” showcased his talent for crafting intricate stories and memorable hooks, and he quickly gained a following for his raw, authentic sound. His music often touches on themes such as love, loss, and longing, and he has been praised for his poetic lyrics and powerful live performances.

In addition to his music career, Ritter is also a published author and has written for various publications. With his talent, creativity, and dedication to his craft, Josh Ritter has become a respected and influential figure in the music industry, inspiring countless artists and fans alike.

2. Eilen Jewell

Eilen Jewell is an American singer-songwriter known for her distinctive blend of country, blues, and rockabilly. Born in Idaho in 1979, Jewell began her music career in the early 2000s, releasing her debut album, “Boundary County,” in 2006.

Hits such as “Sea of Tears” and “Queen of the Minor Key” showcased her talent for crafting poignant lyrics and evocative melodies, and she quickly gained a following for her raw, authentic sound. Her music often explores themes such as love, loss, and loneliness, and she has been praised for her powerful vocals and skillful guitar playing.

In addition to her music career, Jewell is also an avid traveler and has cited her experiences on the road as a major influence on her music. With her talent, creativity, and dedication to her craft, Eilen Jewell has become a respected and influential figure in the Americana music scene, inspiring countless artists and fans alike.

3. Norma Zimmer

Norma Zimmer was an American singer and actress known for her beautiful soprano voice and her long-standing role as the “Champagne Lady” on the Lawrence Welk Show. Born in California in 1923, Zimmer began her music career in the 1940s, performing with various big bands and orchestras.

She later gained national recognition in the 1950s and 1960s as a regular performer on the Lawrence Welk Show, where she became known for her elegant stage presence and her renditions of popular standards and classic hymns. Her music often touched on themes such as faith, family, and love, and she was widely recognized for her sweet, melodic voice and her ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

In addition to her music career, Zimmer was also an accomplished actress, appearing in various films and television shows throughout her career. With her talent, grace, and dedication to her craft, Norma Zimmer has become a beloved and respected figure in the music and entertainment industries, inspiring generations of fans and performers alike.

4. Doug Martsch

Doug Martsch is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his work with the influential indie rock band, Built to Spill. Born in California in 1969, Martsch began his music career in the 1980s, playing in various punk and post-punk bands before forming Built to Spill in 1992.

The band quickly gained a following for their unique sound, which combined Martsch’s intricate guitar work and emotive vocals with experimental rock and psychedelic influences. Hits such as “Carry the Zero” and “You Were Right” showcased Martsch’s talent for crafting catchy melodies and poignant lyrics, and he has been widely recognized as a pioneering figure in the indie rock scene.

In addition to his work with Built to Spill, Martsch has also released several solo albums, showcasing his talent for exploring a wide range of styles and influences. With his talent, creativity, and dedication to his craft, Doug Martsch has become a respected and influential figure in the music industry, inspiring countless artists and fans alike.

5. Judy Lynn

Judy Lynn was an American country music singer known for her powerful voice and her energetic, upbeat performances. Born in Idaho in 1936, Lynn began her music career in the 1950s, performing with various bands and orchestras before signing with RCA Records in 1961.

Hits such as “Footsteps of a Fool” and “My Secret” showcased her talent for blending traditional country sounds with elements of rock and pop, and she quickly gained a following for her dynamic stage presence and her ability to connect with audiences of all ages. Her music often touched on themes such as love, heartbreak, and perseverance, and she was widely recognized as one of the most versatile and charismatic performers in the country music scene.

In addition to her music career, Lynn was also an accomplished television host, appearing on various programs throughout the 1960s and 1970s. With her talent, energy, and dedication to her craft, Judy Lynn has become a beloved and influential figure in the country music world, inspiring generations of fans and performers alike.

6. Kevin Sharp

Kevin Sharp was an American country music singer known for his smooth, soulful voice and his heartfelt, emotionally charged performances. Born in California in 1970, Sharp began his music career in the 1990s, releasing his debut album, “Measure of a Man,” in 1996.

Hits such as “Nobody Knows” and “She’s Sure Taking It Well” showcased his talent for blending traditional country sounds with elements of pop and R&B, and he quickly gained a following for his powerful vocals and his ability to convey deep emotions through his music. His music often touched on themes such as love, loss, and perseverance, and he was widely recognized as one of the most talented and genuine performers in the country music scene.

In addition to his music career, Sharp was also an advocate for cancer research and treatment, having survived a battle with Ewing’s sarcoma as a teenager. With his talent, heart, and dedication to his craft and to his causes, Kevin Sharp has become a beloved and respected figure in the music industry and beyond, inspiring countless fans and artists alike.

7. Cary Judd

Cary Judd is an American singer-songwriter known for his heartfelt, introspective lyrics and his soulful, expressive voice. Born in Utah in 1980, Judd began his music career in the early 2000s, releasing his debut album, “Carry You,” in 2004.

Hits such as “One More Day” and “Mississippi” showcased his talent for crafting poignant, relatable stories and memorable melodies, and he quickly gained a following for his authentic, organic sound. His music often touches on themes such as love, loss, and the struggles of everyday life, and he has been praised for his ability to connect with listeners on a deep emotional level.

In addition to his music career, Judd is also an accomplished actor, having appeared in various films and television shows throughout his career. With his talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft, Cary Judd has become a respected and influential figure in the music industry, inspiring countless fans and fellow artists alike.

8. Julie Gibson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nftmgCo0P4k

Julie Gibson was an American singer and actress known for her sweet, melodic voice and her captivating performances. Born in California in 1913, Gibson began her entertainment career in the 1930s, performing in various stage productions and working as a radio announcer.

She later transitioned to film, appearing in several popular movies throughout the 1940s and 1950s, and lending her voice to various animated productions as well. Hits such as “Mairzy Doats” and “I’d Be Lost Without You” showcased her talent for blending elements of jazz, pop, and swing, and she quickly gained a following for her warm, expressive singing style.

In addition to her music and acting career, Gibson was also an accomplished painter and writer, further showcasing her creativity and artistic talent. With her talent, versatility, and dedication to her craft, Julie Gibson has become a beloved and respected figure in the entertainment industry, inspiring generations of fans and performers alike.

9. Jake Pitts

Jake Pitts is an American guitarist and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist for the rock band Black Veil Brides. Born in Idaho in 1985, Pitts began playing guitar at a young age and honed his skills through years of dedicated practice and study.

He joined Black Veil Brides in 2009 and has since become known for his virtuosic playing, intricate guitar solos, and innovative songwriting. Hits such as “In the End” and “Fallen Angels” showcase his talent for combining heavy metal and hard rock influences with powerful, melodic hooks, and he has been widely recognized as one of the most skilled and creative guitarists in the rock music scene.

In addition to his work with Black Veil Brides, Pitts has also collaborated with various other artists and has released several solo projects, further showcasing his talent and versatility as a musician. With his dedication, talent, and passion for music, Jake Pitts has become a respected and influential figure in the rock music world, inspiring countless fans and fellow musicians alike.

10. Lucy Ann Polk

Lucy Ann Polk was an American jazz and pop vocalist known for her smooth, sultry voice and her captivating stage presence. Born in Nebraska in 1920, Polk began her music career in the 1940s, working as a singer for various big bands and orchestras.

She later transitioned to a solo career, releasing several popular albums throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Hits such as “Don’t Smoke in Bed” and “I’m Gonna Love That Guy” showcased her talent for blending elements of jazz, pop, and swing, and she quickly gained a following for her sophisticated, expressive singing style.

In addition to her music career, Polk was also an accomplished writer and arranger, contributing to various film and television productions throughout her career. With her talent, elegance, and dedication to her craft, Lucy Ann Polk has become a beloved and influential figure in the jazz and pop music world, inspiring countless fans and fellow artists alike.