Hawaii is known for its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant music scene, which has produced some of the most talented and influential singers in the world. From traditional Hawaiian music to pop, rock, and hip hop, Hawaii has a diverse and vibrant music culture that has inspired countless artists and fans alike.

Some of the most famous singers to come out of Hawaii include the legendary Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, whose hauntingly beautiful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” has become an anthem for Hawaii and beyond. Other notable Hawaiian singers include Bruno Mars, whose dynamic pop and R&B sound has earned him numerous awards and fans around the world, and Jack Johnson, whose laid-back acoustic sound and environmentally conscious lyrics have inspired a generation of fans to live more sustainably.

From the soulful vocals of Yvonne Elliman to the slack key guitar playing of Gabby Pahinui, Hawaii has produced a diverse and talented group of singers who have left a lasting impact on the music industry and beyond. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Hawaiian music or modern pop, there is no shortage of talented singers to discover from the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

1. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his soulful voice and energetic performances. Born in Hawaii in 1985, Mars began his music career in the early 2000s, gaining recognition as a songwriter for artists such as Flo Rida and B.o.B.

His solo career took off in 2010 with his debut album, “Doo-Wops & Hooligans,” which featured hits such as “Just the Way You Are” and “Grenade.” Mars’ music often combines elements of R&B, funk, pop, and rock, and his dynamic stage presence and impressive dance moves have made him a fan favorite around the world.

Throughout his career, he has won numerous awards and accolades, including 11 Grammy Awards, and has collaborated with a wide range of artists, from Mark Ronson to Cardi B. With his talent, versatility, and infectious energy, Bruno Mars has become a beloved and influential figure in the music industry, inspiring fans and artists alike to embrace their individuality and to always strive for excellence.

2. Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and TV personality known for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence. Born in Hawaii in 1978, Scherzinger first gained recognition as a member of the girl group, The Pussycat Dolls.

Hits such as “Don’t Cha” and “Buttons” showcased her talent for blending pop, R&B, and hip-hop into a cohesive sound. In addition to her music career, Scherzinger has also acted in films and TV shows, including “Men in Black 3” and “The Masked Singer.”

She has also served as a judge on various singing competitions, such as “The X Factor” and “Australia’s Got Talent.” With her talent, charisma, and dedication to her craft, Nicole Scherzinger has become a respected and influential figure in the entertainment industry, inspiring fans around the world to follow their passions and pursue their dreams.

3. Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson is an American singer-songwriter known for his laid-back, acoustic sound and environmentally conscious lyrics. Born in Hawaii in 1975, Johnson began his music career in the early 2000s, gaining recognition with his debut album, “Brushfire Fairytales,” which featured hits such as “Flake” and “Bubble Toes.”

His music often combines elements of folk, rock, and reggae, and his lyrics focus on themes such as nature, community, and sustainability. In addition to his music career, Johnson is also an environmental activist, working to raise awareness and support for various causes, including ocean conservation and sustainable agriculture.

With his talent, passion, and positive message, Jack Johnson has become a beloved and influential figure in the music industry, inspiring fans around the world to live more conscious and fulfilling lives.

4. Yvonne Elliman

Yvonne Elliman is an American singer and actress known for her soulful voice and contributions to the disco and pop music scenes in the 1970s. Born in Hawaii in 1951, Elliman began her music career in London, where she gained recognition for her role in the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Hits such as “If I Can’t Have You” and “Love Me” showcased Elliman’s talent for combining soulful vocals with catchy pop hooks.

In addition to her music career, Elliman has also acted in various films and TV shows, including “Hawaii Five-O” and “The Savage Bees.” With her talent, versatility, and dynamic stage presence, Yvonne Elliman has become a respected and influential figure in the music industry, inspiring generations of artists and fans alike.

5. Bob Shane

Bob Shane was an American singer and guitarist known for his contributions to the folk music scene in the 1950s and 1960s as a member of the popular band, The Kingston Trio. Born in California in 1934, Shane began his music career in the mid-1950s, performing in various coffeehouses and clubs in San Francisco.

Along with bandmates Dave Guard and Nick Reynolds, Shane helped popularize the folk revival movement of the time, with hits such as “Tom Dooley” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” showcasing their tight harmonies and acoustic sound.

After leaving The Kingston Trio in the late 1960s, Shane continued to perform and record music, including solo albums and collaborations with other artists. With his talent, charisma, and contributions to the folk music genre, Bob Shane has become a respected and influential figure in the music industry, inspiring generations of artists and fans alike.

6. James Mercer

James Mercer is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his melodic vocals and introspective lyrics. Born in Hawaii in 1970, Mercer began his music career in the mid-1990s as a member of the indie rock band Flake Music, before founding The Shins in 1996. Hits such as “New Slang” and “Caring Is Creepy” showcased Mercer’s talent for crafting intricate melodies and evocative lyrics.

His music often combines elements of indie rock, pop, and folk, and his lyrics touch on themes such as love, loss, and nostalgia. In addition to his work with The Shins, Mercer has also collaborated with various artists, including Danger Mouse and Modest Mouse.

With his talent, creativity, and introspective lyrics, James Mercer has become a beloved and influential figure in the indie music world, inspiring countless artists and fans with his unique sound and perspective.

7. Glenn Medeiros

Glenn Medeiros is an American singer and songwriter known for his smooth vocals and romantic ballads. Born in Hawaii in 1970, Medeiros gained recognition in the late 1980s with his hit single, “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You.”

The song, which reached the top of the charts in several countries, showcased Medeiros’ talent for delivering heartfelt, soulful performances. He followed up with several other hits, including “She Ain’t Worth It” and “Lonely Won’t Leave Me Alone,” which helped establish him as a popular artist in the pop and R&B genres.

In addition to his music career, Medeiros has also worked as an educator and principal, inspiring and mentoring young students. With his talent, charm, and dedication to his craft and community, Glenn Medeiros has become a respected and influential figure in the music industry and beyond.

8. Anuhea

Anuhea is an American singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and unique blend of reggae, pop, and R&B. Born in Hawaii in 1985, Anuhea began her music career in the mid-2000s, gaining recognition with her debut album, “Anuhea,” which featured hits such as “Right Love, Wrong Time” and “Here I Go Again.”

Her music often combines catchy pop melodies with reggae-infused rhythms and heartfelt lyrics that explore themes such as love, identity, and self-empowerment. In addition to her music career, Anuhea is also an advocate for various causes, including women’s rights and environmental conservation.

With her talent, passion, and commitment to social and environmental issues, Anuhea has become a respected and influential figure in the music industry and beyond, inspiring fans to live with purpose and passion.

9. William Kahaiali’i

William Kahaiali’i, also known as Willie K, was a Hawaiian musician, singer, and songwriter known for his talent and versatility in a variety of genres, including traditional Hawaiian music, blues, jazz, and rock. Born in 1960 in Maui, Hawaii, Willie K began his music career in his early teens, performing with his family’s band, The Kahaiali’i Brothers.

He later went on to release numerous albums, showcasing his unique blend of Hawaiian music with influences from blues, rock, and other genres. In addition to his music career, Willie K was also a skilled guitarist and ukulele player, as well as an actor and radio host.

With his talent, creativity, and dedication to his craft, Willie K has become a beloved and influential figure in the Hawaiian music scene and beyond, inspiring generations of artists and fans alike.

10. Gabby Pahinui

Gabby Pahinui was a Hawaiian musician, singer, and songwriter known for his contributions to the development and popularization of traditional Hawaiian music. Born in Honolulu in 1921, Pahinui began his music career as a young boy, playing the ukulele and singing in church.

He later went on to perform with various bands, including the influential Sons of Hawaii, and released numerous albums, showcasing his unique style of slack key guitar playing and soulful vocals. Pahinui’s music often touched on themes such as love, family, and the natural beauty of Hawaii, and he was widely recognized as a master of the slack key guitar, a traditional Hawaiian tuning style known for its intricate fingerpicking patterns.

With his talent, passion, and contributions to the Hawaiian music scene, Gabby Pahinui has become a beloved and respected figure in Hawaiian culture, inspiring generations of artists and fans alike.