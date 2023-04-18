Despite being one of the most remote and sparsely populated states in the United States, Alaska has produced a number of talented and successful musicians over the years. From folk and country to rock and pop, Alaska’s music scene is diverse and vibrant, showcasing the talents of a wide range of artists.

This list of 10 famous singers from Alaska highlights some of the most notable and influential musicians to come out of the Last Frontier. From the soulful vocals of Jewel and Vivica Genaux to the hard-rocking sounds of Amerie and Kelly Moneymaker, these singers have made a lasting impact on the music industry and inspired countless fans around the world.

Whether they were born and raised in Alaska or simply found inspiration in the state’s rugged landscape and unique culture, these artists have all made their mark on the world of music in their own way.

So join us as we explore the incredible talents of these 10 famous singers from Alaska, and discover the sounds and stories that have shaped the state’s rich musical heritage.

1. John Gourley

John Gourley is a dynamic and expressive singer, best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the indie rock band, Portugal. The Man. With his distinctive voice and powerful range, Gourley’s performances are a tour de force of emotion and intensity.

His vocals are both haunting and soulful, delivering lyrics with raw sincerity and passion. Gourley’s unique style blends elements of rock, pop, and psychedelic music, resulting in a sound that is both edgy and accessible. In addition to his vocal talents, Gourley is also a skilled musician, frequently playing guitar, piano, and other instruments on Portugal. The Man’s tracks.

He is also known for his energetic stage presence, often engaging with the audience and bringing an infectious energy to the live shows. With a career spanning over a decade, John Gourley has become a respected and influential figure in the indie music scene, captivating audiences with his powerful vocals and artistry.

2. Jewel

Jewel is a singer-songwriter known for her soulful and introspective approach to music. Her signature sound is characterized by her distinctive voice, which is both delicate and powerful, and her poignant lyrics, which often explore themes of personal growth, love, and spirituality. Born in Alaska, Jewel grew up singing and playing guitar in coffeehouses and bars, honing her craft and developing her unique style.

Her breakthrough debut album, “Pieces of You,” was released in 1995 and quickly became a critical and commercial success, propelled by hits like “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “You Were Meant for Me.” Over the course of her career, Jewel has continued to evolve and experiment with her sound, incorporating elements of country, folk, and pop into her music.

She is also an accomplished poet and author, having published several books of poetry and a memoir. With her soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Jewel has become a beloved figure in the world of music, inspiring and resonating with audiences around the globe.

3. Vivica Genaux

Vivica Genaux is an American mezzo-soprano renowned for her captivating and versatile vocal abilities. She is widely recognized for her interpretations of baroque and classical repertoire, particularly for her virtuosic performances of Handel, Vivaldi, and Mozart. Genaux’s voice is characterized by its warmth, clarity, and agility, allowing her to navigate complex vocal runs and ornamentations with ease.

Her technical precision and impeccable phrasing have earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades throughout her career. Genaux has performed with many of the world’s leading orchestras and opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House, and the Vienna State Opera.

In addition to her work in opera, she is also a sought-after concert artist, regularly performing in recital and with symphony orchestras around the world. With her dynamic and expressive voice, Vivica Genaux is considered one of the leading mezzo-sopranos of her generation and a true master of her craft.

4. Kelly Moneymaker

Kelly Moneymaker is an American singer-songwriter best known for her soulful vocals and dynamic stage presence. With a career spanning over two decades, Moneymaker has established herself as a versatile artist, equally comfortable with rock, pop, and R&B styles.

Her voice is characterized by its power and range, capable of conveying both vulnerability and strength in equal measure. Moneymaker first gained prominence as the lead singer of the band Exposé, with whom she scored several hit singles in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including “I’ll Say Goodbye for the Two of Us” and “Seasons Change.” Since then, she has pursued a successful solo career, releasing several albums and collaborating with a wide range of artists across different genres.

In addition to her work as a musician, Moneymaker is also a dedicated advocate for social and environmental causes, using her platform to promote positive change and raise awareness about important issues. With her powerful voice and commitment to making a difference, Kelly Moneymaker is a true force to be reckoned with in the world of music and beyond.

5. Janet Gardner

Janet Gardner is an American singer-songwriter best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the rock band Vixen. With her distinctive voice and commanding stage presence, Gardner has become a revered figure in the world of hard rock and heavy metal music.

Her vocals are characterized by their power and range, capable of conveying both raw emotion and fierce intensity. Gardner’s songwriting also reflects her personal experiences, often exploring themes of love, loss, and empowerment. With Vixen, Gardner enjoyed considerable success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, scoring several hits including “Edge of a Broken Heart” and “Cryin’.”

In addition to her work with the band, she has also pursued a successful solo career, releasing several albums and collaborating with a range of other artists. Despite health challenges that have sidelined her from touring in recent years, Gardner remains an influential and inspiring figure for fans of hard rock and heavy metal, continuing to create powerful and dynamic music that resonates with audiences around the globe.

6. Anna Graceman

Anna Graceman is an American singer-songwriter and pianist known for her soulful vocals and captivating songwriting. With a voice that is both powerful and delicate, Graceman delivers emotional performances that showcase her impressive range and dynamic vocal control.

Her music blends elements of pop, rock, and blues, resulting in a sound that is both modern and timeless. Graceman first gained national attention as a contestant on the sixth season of “America’s Got Talent,” where she wowed audiences and judges alike with her original songs and covers. Since then, she has released several albums and collaborated with a range of artists across different genres.

In addition to her work as a musician, Graceman is also a gifted songwriter, penning deeply personal and introspective lyrics that resonate with audiences of all ages. With her soulful vocals and impressive musical skills, Anna Graceman is a rising star in the world of pop and rock music, poised for continued success in the years to come.

7. Marian Call

Marian Call is an American singer-songwriter known for her unique style that blends folk, jazz, and pop influences. With her distinctive voice and clever lyrics, Call has become a beloved figure in the world of indie music, captivating audiences with her catchy melodies and heartfelt performances.

Her music is characterized by its quirkiness and intelligence, often exploring unconventional themes and subjects with wit and humor. Call’s versatility as a musician is also reflected in her live performances, where she is known for her improvisational skills and engaging stage presence.

In addition to her work as a musician, Call is also a dedicated advocate for social justice and environmental causes, using her music as a platform to raise awareness and inspire change. With her captivating voice and commitment to making a difference, Marian Call is a unique and inspiring talent, pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a singer-songwriter in the modern era.

8. Halie Loren

Halie Loren is an American jazz singer-songwriter known for her rich, sultry voice and captivating performances. With a career spanning over a decade, Loren has established herself as a versatile and talented musician, equally comfortable with jazz standards and original compositions.

Her music is characterized by its emotional depth and authenticity, as well as her impeccable phrasing and dynamic vocal control. Loren’s performances are often accompanied by a range of instruments, from piano and guitar to trumpet and saxophone, creating a rich and immersive musical experience.

In addition to her work as a musician, Loren is also a dedicated songwriter, crafting deeply personal and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. With her distinctive voice and unwavering dedication to her craft, Halie Loren is a true master of jazz and a beloved figure in the world of music.

9. Amerie

Amerie is an American singer-songwriter known for her powerful vocals and unique blend of R&B, hip-hop, and pop influences. With her commanding stage presence and impressive range, Amerie has become a respected figure in the world of contemporary R&B, winning fans with her catchy melodies and dynamic performances.

Her music is characterized by its smooth grooves and sensual lyrics, often exploring themes of love, desire, and empowerment. Amerie first gained prominence with her debut album “All I Have,” which featured hit singles like “Why Don’t We Fall in Love” and “Talkin’ to Me.” Since then, she has continued to push the boundaries of R&B, incorporating elements of rock and electronic music into her sound.

In addition to her work as a musician, Amerie is also a talented songwriter, penning introspective and reflective lyrics that showcase her emotional depth and range. With her powerhouse vocals and undeniable talent, Amerie is a true force in the world of R&B and a beloved figure among fans of soulful music.

10. Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers is an American singer-songwriter known for her innovative and genre-defying approach to music. With her unique sound that blends elements of folk, pop, and electronic music, Rogers has become a rising star in the world of indie music, winning fans with her captivating voice and raw emotional honesty.

Her music is characterized by its lush instrumentation, catchy melodies, and introspective lyrics that explore themes of self-discovery and personal growth. Rogers first gained widespread attention with her breakout hit “Alaska,” which earned praise from music critics and fans alike. Since then, she has released several critically acclaimed albums and collaborated with a range of other artists across different genres.

In addition to her work as a musician, Rogers is also a dedicated environmental and social justice activist, using her platform to raise awareness and inspire positive change. With her innovative approach to music and unwavering commitment to making a difference, Maggie Rogers is a truly unique and inspiring artist.