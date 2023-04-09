Table of Contents



















Matt Maher is a well-known and highly respected contemporary Christian artist, songwriter, and worship leader. Born and raised in Canada, Maher began playing the piano at a young age and later picked up the guitar. He began his music career playing in church bands, and eventually moved to the United States to pursue a career in Christian music.

Maher’s music is known for its powerful lyrics, which often explore themes of faith, hope, and social justice. His songs are a unique blend of modern rock, pop, and folk, with a strong emphasis on worship and prayer. Many of his songs, such as “Lord, I Need You” and “Your Grace Is Enough”, have become staples in worship services across the world.

In addition to his music, Maher is also a passionate advocate for social justice and humanitarian causes. He has worked with organizations such as Catholic Relief Services and Food for the Poor, and has traveled to Haiti and other developing countries to support their efforts. Maher’s music often reflects his commitment to these causes, with songs such as “Alive Again” and “Run To The Father” encouraging listeners to live lives of service and compassion.

Overall, Matt Maher is a talented and inspiring artist who has made a significant impact on the contemporary Christian music scene. His music and ministry continue to touch the lives of people around the world, and his commitment to faith and justice serve as an inspiration to many.

1. Lord, I Need You

“Lord, I Need You” is a contemporary Christian song that expresses a deep sense of dependence and longing for God’s presence and guidance. The song opens with a simple and reflective melody, building up to a powerful and emotive chorus. The lyrics speak to the struggles and challenges we face in life, and the need for God’s grace and mercy to sustain us. The chorus is a memorable and anthemic declaration of faith and trust, emphasizing the fact that God is the source of all our strength and hope. The song’s powerful message of surrender and dependence, combined with its dynamic and engaging melody, make it a popular and beloved worship song in Christian communities around the world.

2. What a Friend

“What a Friend” is a classic hymn that has been beloved by Christians for over a century. The song’s lyrics are a testament to the enduring love and faithfulness of Jesus Christ, who is described as a true and faithful friend. The melody is simple and timeless, with the gentle strumming of an acoustic guitar accompanying the heartfelt vocals. “What a Friend” is a comforting and uplifting song that speaks to the deep connection between believers and their Savior, and is a reminder of the hope and joy that can be found in a life of faith.

3. Turn Around

“Turn Around” is a contemporary Christian song by Matt Maher that speaks to the hope and transformation that comes from turning towards God. The song starts with a gentle and reflective melody, building up to a powerful and emotive chorus. The lyrics express the reality of sin and brokenness in our lives, but also the promise of redemption and healing through God’s grace. The chorus is a memorable and anthemic declaration of transformation and renewal, emphasizing the fact that we can always turn around and find new life in Christ. The song’s message of hope and transformation, combined with its dynamic and engaging melody, make it a popular and inspiring worship song that encourages believers to seek God’s transformational power in their lives.

4. Rise Up

“Rise Up” is an empowering and uplifting song by contemporary Christian artist, Andra Day. Released in 2015, the song’s lyrics speak to the importance of standing up for oneself and pursuing one’s dreams despite the obstacles that may arise. The melody is a soulful blend of pop and gospel, with Day’s powerful vocals conveying a sense of strength and determination. “Rise Up” has resonated with listeners who have faced adversity and inspires them to keep pushing forward. The song’s message of perseverance and hope has made it a popular anthem for personal growth and self-empowerment, and a reminder that we all have the strength to rise up and overcome our struggles.

5. Because He Lives (Amen)

“Because He Lives (Amen)” is a contemporary Christian song by Matt Maher that celebrates the hope and assurance that we have in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The song opens with a lively and upbeat melody, building up to a powerful and emotive chorus. The lyrics speak to the victory and triumph that we have in Christ, even in the midst of struggles and challenges. The chorus is a memorable and anthemic declaration of faith and hope, emphasizing the fact that we can trust in God’s power and love, because He lives. The song’s message of hope and assurance, combined with its dynamic and engaging melody, make it a popular and uplifting worship song that encourages believers to trust in God’s promises and live with hope and joy.

6. Hold Us Together

“Hold Us Together” is a contemporary Christian song by Matt Maher that speaks to the power of God’s love to hold us together in the midst of life’s struggles and challenges. The song opens with a gentle and reflective melody, building up to a powerful and emotive chorus. The lyrics express the reality of life’s ups and downs, but also the promise of God’s faithfulness and love to sustain us. The chorus is a memorable and anthemic declaration of faith and trust, emphasizing the fact that we can rely on God’s love to hold us together in all circumstances. The song’s message of hope and assurance, combined with its dynamic and engaging melody, make it a popular and comforting worship song that encourages believers to trust in God’s love to hold them together in all situations.

7. Alive Again

“Alive Again” is a powerful and uplifting song by contemporary Christian artist, Matt Maher. Released in 2009, the song’s lyrics speak to the transformative power of God’s love and grace. The melody is an energetic and inspiring blend of rock and worship, with Maher’s powerful vocals conveying a sense of joy and renewal. “Alive Again” has become a favorite among worship leaders and churchgoers alike for its message of redemption and hope. The song encourages listeners to embrace their faith and to find new life in Jesus, even in the midst of difficult circumstances. “Alive Again” is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of faith and the hope that it brings to our lives.

8. Look Like A Fool

“Look Like A Fool” is an upbeat and fun song by contemporary Christian artist, Natalie Grant. Released in 2005, the song’s lyrics speak to the joy and freedom of living out one’s faith without fear of judgement or criticism. The melody is a catchy blend of pop and rock, with Grant’s powerful vocals conveying a sense of confidence and enthusiasm. “Look Like A Fool” has become a favorite among worship leaders and churchgoers alike for its message of boldness and authenticity. The song encourages listeners to embrace their faith and to live their lives without reservation, even if it means looking like a fool to the rest of the world.

9. Run to the Father (The Chosen Mix)

“Run to the Father (The Chosen Mix)” is a beautiful and moving song by contemporary Christian artist, Cody Carnes. Released in 2021, the song’s lyrics speak to the healing and restorative power of God’s love. The melody is a soulful and powerful blend of pop and worship, with Carnes’ vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and longing. The Chosen Mix version of the song features an orchestral arrangement and choir that creates a truly epic and immersive listening experience. “Run to the Father (The Chosen Mix)” is a powerful reminder of God’s grace and love, and an invitation to all who are weary and burdened to find rest and renewal in Him.

10. Empty & Beautiful

“Empty & Beautiful” is a contemporary Christian song by Matt Maher that explores the theme of brokenness and the transformative power of God’s grace. The song opens with a simple and reflective melody, building up to a powerful and emotive chorus. The lyrics speak to the reality of sin and brokenness in our lives, but also the promise of redemption and healing through God’s grace. The chorus is a memorable and anthemic declaration of faith and surrender, emphasizing the fact that our brokenness can be transformed into beauty by the power of God’s love. The song’s message of hope and transformation, combined with its dynamic and engaging melody, make it a popular and inspiring worship song that encourages believers to trust in God’s transformative power in their lives.