Level Next Music recording artist Taylor Mallory is creating an R&B experience where he creates the music live on stage using a series of loops in a performance style is called “looping.” Comprised of smooth vocal loops, synths, and progressive drum programming, his looping style is a fresh approach on Alternative R&B.

Following the success of the “Take Control” listening party, Level Next Music decided to release the track that garnered the most positive feedback from party goers, “Take Control.” On the song, Taylor shares the torch with his lover over a melodic, edgy, 808-driven beat, challenging her to take control.

Stream below:

Watch Taylor’s looping cover of The Internet’s single “Girl” HERE. Stream “Take Control” and his previous EP, TaylorMade on levelnextmusic.com.