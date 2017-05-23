Connect with us

Taylor Mallory Drops ‘Looping’ Cover of The Internet’s ‘Girl’

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard from Chicago crooner Taylor Mallory; he’s now a looping artist, where one creates the music live on stage from the beginning to the end – it can start with a vocal melody, synth, or drum pad trigger, and builds on from there.

He’s releasing a new project titled “Take Control’  in June, and he recently dropped his my looping cover of The Internet’s “Girl” as captured in the clip below.

Watch Taylor’s artistry evolve below:

