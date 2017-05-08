Anne Dereaux is letting her hypnotizing vocals take center stage in her visual for “MO(U)RNING” and we just can’t get enough. Anne’s architecture background makes the visual and performance elements of her music an experience not to to be missed, as evidenced in her latest video, off of her upcoming EP, Book of Lolita, to be released later this month. Watch below:

Hailing from Nashville and now based in Los Angeles, Anne Dereaux started writing music seven years ago, with it beginning as on of her creative outlets, alongside architectural designs and poetry. Two years ago, while performing as half of the pop duo, Dead Right, a series of pivotal moments led Anne Dereaux to turn her passion into a full-time career, leaving her job at an architecture firm to pursue music full force.

Anne just made her acting debut on Big Little Lies, where she makes an appearance alongside the show’s all-star cast (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skargard).