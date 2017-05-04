Connect with us

Jacob Banks Releases ‘The Boy Who Cried Freedom’ EP

Jacob Banks Releases ‘The Boy Who Cried Freedom’ EP

Rising singer/songwriter Jacob Banks is pleased to announce the release of his new EP, The Boy Who Cried Freedom. The five-track project, released via Darkroom/Interscope, features previously shared singles “Unholy War” and “Chainsmoking.”

The EP features both vintage and modern elements in sound; Banks’ soulful vocal delivery provides the vintage soul while the tracks offer contemporary vibes.

Only a few short months into the year, Jacob Banks has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting emerging artists of 2017. Purchase The Boy Who Cried Freedom HERE.

