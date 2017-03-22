Rising singer/songwriter Jacob Banks releases his brand new single, “Chainsmoking,” a fiery, hard-hitting anthem from his upcoming EP, The Boy Who Cried Freedom (set for release later this Spring).

“Chainsmoking is about understanding that shit may be hard, but we push on any way,” Jacob Banks told The FADER. “I am really happy to share it, the sound mixes old and new vibes which is done across the EP in different colors.”

Much like his previous release “Unholy War,” “Chainsmoking” features both vintage and modern element in sound; Banks’ vocal delivery provides the vintage soul while the track offers modern electric sounds.

Stream below:

Only a few short months into the year, the genre-bending British soul singer has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting emerging artists of 2017. Just this past week, Jacob Banks took Austin, TX by storm with a slew of buzzed-about shows during SXSW, including showcases at the Fader Fort, VEVO, Clash Magazine, 7th Annual Music & Tech Showcase @ Mazda Studio presented by Spin, Stereogum and Vibe, UMG and more.