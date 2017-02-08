Rising London singer/songwriter Jacob Banks has released his newest song “Unholy War.” The song is the first single taken from his forthcoming EP titled The Boy Who Cried Freedom which will be out this Spring on Interscope Records.

Speaking to Interview, Jacob speaks on the new track: “’Unholy War’ really sets the tone of the upcoming EP…I’m calling it ‘digital soul.’ We’re trying to put a modern twist on a genre that’s older than time.”

And “digital soul ” describes the song perfectly; with old-school blues vibes found in the driving piano and Banks’ soulful wails, the “electric” element is present with a fiery electric guitar on the hook, adding a rock’n’roll flair.

Stream below:

In early 2013, Banks released his powerful debut EP The Monologue, earning acclaim that saw him supporting artists such as Emeli Sandé, Sam Smith and Alicia Keys on tour around the U.K. Now, at work on his Interscope Records debut (the follow-up to 2015’s self-released EP The Paradox), Banks hopes to reenergize soul music for a new generation.

“Unholy War” marks Banks’ official U.S. debut. He rose to popularity with his powerful hit “Monster 2.0” which surpassed over 1M streams in its first week of release. Banks is currently supporting LÉON on her North American tour, and will hit the road again in the Spring to play a string of music festivals including SXSW, Okeechobee, Firefly and more.