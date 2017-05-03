Cee-Lo Green Flips Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone’

Following his remake of Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” by turning it into an ode to Beyoncé in”Jay Z’s Girl,” Cee-Lo (now going as Gnarly Davidson) returns with another flip, this time of Childish Gambino’s hit “Redbone” from his latest LP Awaken My Love.

Given the original’s Bootsy Collins-like feel, Green seems like a shoo-in for a remake (or if we can dream, a collabed remix) since he’s no stranger to using the inspired vibes of yore in his music.

On Green’s version, though, he details the goings -on of a lustful, steamy hook up: “Come on / Baby come on over / Just throw something on / Don’t worry about your hair or makeup / Come home,” he sings.

Listen to Gnarly Davidson’s “Redbone” exclusively on Digital Trends HERE.