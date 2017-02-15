CeeLo Green showed Beyonce love this Valentine’s Day.

Green (under his new moniker Gnarly Davidson) dropped a cute video called “Jay Z’s Girl,” a flip of Rick Springfield’s classic ’80s jam “Jessie’s Girl.”

Starring Little Fun as a miniature CeeLo, the video features Fun as a Queen Bey stan. He sits in his room and fawns over posters on his wall.

“Jay Z is the king,” he sings. “And I’m probably his biggest fan / But there’s a feeling inside that I’m sure he’d understand / I’m in love with Bey, and I wanna be her man,” Green sings.

Watch the cute video below:

Cop Green’s latest 2-track project “F*ck Me I’m Famous” on iTunes HERE.