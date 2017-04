Today (April 13), JJ Singleton returns with a new single “Promise,” the follow up to his debut offering “Change Your Mind.”

On the self-produced song, the singer/songwriter uses a Jhene Aiko sample for the backdrop of this smooth bop where he vows to be faithful.

“Promise” is taken from JJ’s forthcoming Senior Year mixtape which will be released on April 14th, which will be followed up by his Only Time Will Tell EP.

Stream “Promise” below:

