Twenty-two-year old Harlem-based singer/songwriter/actor JJ Singleton drops his debut single “Change Your Mind.”

The breezy tune is produced by The !llmind, the Grammy-nominated producer of Drake, Kanye West, J. Cole, Big Sean, Dr. Dre, Ariana Grande, Hamilton Mixtape, Disney’s Moana Soundtrack fame. “Change Your Mind” features a dancehall beat that’s popular right now; on the tune, Singleton convinces he’s the best choice to his love interest. “She said ‘sorry, your not my type’ / Girl, I can change your mind,” he sings.

Stream below:

Throughout his youth, Singleton played “Simba” in Broadway’s smash hit musicals Lion King, as well as Little Mermaid (“Flounder”). Be on the lookout for Singleton‘s forthcoming projects The Senior mixtape and Only Time Will Tell EP.

Purchase “Change Your Mind” on iTunes HERE.