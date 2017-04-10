R&B Artist EVRYWHR Explores The Effects Of Love On New Single ‘Flower of Life’

Singer/songwriter EVRYWHR unleashes his new single titled “Flower Of Life” today (April 10). On the vibey and intoxicating mid-tempo tune, EVRYWHR compares falling in love to drug addiction. Confessing that this is real love, EVRYWHR declares his need to be everything that his lover needs and more.

“I’ll be the wind beneath your wings / You are the air that I breath, this is real love, this is real love / I’ll be the man that you need, you are the one that I see / this is real love,” he sings on the tense, crescendo of a hook.

Stream below:

The singer/songwriter received his start in music as a songwriter, writing for the likes of Mila J, Lecrae and Leona Lewis among others. In February, EVRYWHR released his first single”Mother To Be” from his forthcoming EP entitled Shannon named after his girlfriend and mother of his newly born son, Zion.

