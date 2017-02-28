Michigan raised, Los Angeles-based, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter EVRYWHR releases his new single “Mother To Be.”

The single serves as a love letter to the mother of his newly-born son, as well as details the journey that they have gone through together during her pregnancy. Mixing soul music with pop appeal (think Babyface/The Tony Rich Project), EVRYWHR’s mission to make it cool to be in love again and sing about the greatness that comes with it. It is this mission to showcase love in all it’s amazing forms that helped EVRYWHR title his forthcoming EP, Shannon after the mother of his child and now fiancé.

EVRYWHR has written tracks for such artists as Lecrae, Mila J. and Leona Lewis.

@EVRYWHRelse