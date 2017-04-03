Musiq Soulchild Champions New Beginnings On ‘Start Over’

Grammy nominated R&B singer/songwriter Musiq Soulchild releases his new single “Start Over” today on eOne Music/SoulStar Music Company. The song follows his first offering “Simple Things.”

“Start Over” is another one of Musiq’s fluid grooves, with his signature free-flowing melody and ad libs as he suggests rekindling a flame. “How about you and me start over, you know that we aint’ getting’ younger, babe,” he sings on the chorus.

Stream below:

In other news, Musiq just wrapped up the two-month Nu Soul Revival Tour, which also featured Lyfe Jennings, Kindred The Family Soul and Avery*Sunshine, with other guests in select cities. In other happy news, he’s also expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Ashley “Tiyumba”Wright. The couple shared the news on IG yesterday (April 2).

“When it’s April 2nd and she still pregnant… 😌😝✊🏾

#letthejourneybegin #excitedtodoitwiththevillage #finallyfeelsgoodtoshare #cantwaittotellyallabouttheshitshowofthispregnancy #aintnothinglikebefore #bothgoodandbad #iloveyall #mswrightsway #8weeks #godseed”

Congrats to the happy couple!