Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter Musiq Soulchild releases a new song called “Simple Things,” a tune from of his forthcoming new project on eOne Music/SoulStar Music Company.

Written by Musiq and produced by J. Troy, the smooth groove is about not taking the small things in life for granted, especially a special person in your life.

“I don’t need no fortune, you can keep the fame / Just me a real good woman, it’s all about the simple things,” he sings on the chorus.

Stream below:

Additionally, Musiq Soulchild headlines the Nu Soul Revival Tour, which kicks off tonight (Feb. 3) in Raleigh, NC and wraps up on April 8 in Jacksonville, FL. Also on the bill are Lyfe Jennings, Kindred The Family Soul and Avery*Sunshine, with other guests in select cities. Full dates HERE and purchase “Simple Things” on iTunes HERE.