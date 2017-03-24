After three months of anticipation, Trey Songz drops off his seventh studio album Tremaine, headed by the offerings “Playboy,” “Song Goes Off,” “She Loving It” and “Animal” to name a few.

The project is 15-tracks deep with only one feature, as to let Trey shine by himself (as the title suggests).

Stream below and buy on iTunes HERE:

Along with the release of Tremaine, the crooner is prepping to hit the road on his most intimate run to date in dedication to his fans on his “Tremaine The Tour” tour. The trek begins May 3rd and travels the U.S. through early June.

See dates below:

5/3 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/4 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

5/5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

5/6 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

5/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

5/12 – Norfolk, NA @The Norva

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

5/14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

5/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

5/19 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

5/20 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Arts Center

5/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

5/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

5/25 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

5/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

5/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

5/28 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

6/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

6/2 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

6/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Atlantic ticket pre-sales for all dates begin Tuesday, March 28th at 10 am; Pandora pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 29th at 10 am; local pre-sales start on Thursday, March 30th at 10 am; all remaining tickets will then be released to the general public on Friday, March 31st at 10 am (all times local).