Trey Songz – Animal [Tremaine The Playboy Ep. 5]

In the fifth episode of Trey Songz’s faux dating show ‘Tremaine The Playboy,’ the Grammy-nominated R&B singer reveals the music video for “Animal.”

In the NSFW visual, Trigga dons a robe and boxers as he turns up with his scantily-clad female co-stars. The group play strip poker and sip champagne with some added make out sessions.

“Tremaine The Playboy” is Songz’s album tale about an eligible bachelor’s journey as he searches for real love.

Trey’s upcoming album, ‘Tremaine,’ is slated for March 24th and follows 2014’s ‘Trigga.’

In related news, Trey appeared on LA’s Big Boy Neighborhood (Real 92.3) earlier today where he spoke on a plethora of topics including his upcoming album, his arrest and court proceedings in Detroit, and the faux dating show.