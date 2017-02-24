WATCH: Trey Songz – Playboy [Tremaine The Playboy Ep. 2]

Trey Songz reveals the music video for “Playboy” via is new viral series dating show ‘Tremaine the Playboy.’

The clip kicks off with Songz and all his ladies at a dinner table. Most of the girls are doing the most to get his attention, but Trey seems jaded as he ponders about having real love. The party takes on a more intimate and passionate turn as Trey gets all the ladies in his bed with two of them even lip-locking. Oh yeah, things also get steamy in a bubble bath.

“Don’t know why I’m still kissing girls that I don’t love,” Trey sings. “Still stumbling outta these clubs…Don’t know why I’m still a playboy.”

As previously noted, the series cover the eligible bachelor’s journey as he searches for real love, but after the first episode, we all know it’s a genius promotional campaign for his new album, Tremaine.

About ‘Tremaine,’ Songz stated back in 2015 when he announced the LP, “It’s just another layer of myself. The Tremaine album will kind of be like the base of what my career started as… In music now, in R&B and hip hop, I feel like it’s easy to make women feel sexy and be a bad bitch, but I feel like the Tremaine album will kind of put women on the pedestal again, and show that it’s cool to love, it’s cool to want to be romantic, it’s cool to want to be in a relationship.”

Watch the video for “Playboy” below and purchase here: