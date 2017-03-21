Chris Brown Remixes Reggae Star Konshen’s Hit “Bruk Off Yuh Back”

Another summer of reggae-infused R&B seems to be up on us!

Days after announcing his next single, “Privacy,” which has hints of dancehall lyrics and melodies, Chris Brown deals a remix of Jamaican star Konshen’s international hit, “Bruk Off Yuh Back.”

For his part, the Grammy-winner showcases his island slang in addition to giving his soulful take of the dancehall smash.

Konshen released the original version of “Bruk Off Yuh Back” in 2015, but the song took off massively in the States in 2016.

Brown’s remix of the tune, also comes ten days before the launch of his “The Party Tour,” set to kick off March 31 in Baltimore, MD. The trek features a supporting lineup of all rappers including 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and Casanova.

Brown is expected to release his new single, “Privacy,” this week and plans to release his new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, this year.

Hit the dance floor with Breezy!