Chris Brown Readies New Single ‘Privacy’
Chris Brown celebrates his “Party” single going No. 1 at urban radio by announcing a follow-up called, “Privacy.”
“PRIVACY is mixed and mastered,” Brown tweeted. “Release coming next week! THIS SUMMER IS ALL ABOUT THE WOMEN.”
https://twitter.com/chrisbrown/status/843279385843060737
Brown previously shared a clip of the pending song while he was in the studio. In the clip, he dances next to a compadre as an explicit version of the song plays.
Chris Brown needs to drop “Privacy” already 😩 pic.twitter.com/oJfjkgUfve
— Sara (@ssaramahone) March 16, 2017
On Friday, Brown revealed that his current single, “Party,” which features fellow R&B singer Usher and rapper Gucci Mane, had logged a No. 1 placing on urban radio.”
Along with the upcoming single, “Privacy,” Brown is gearing up to launch “The Party Tour,” set to kick off March 31 in Baltimore, MD. The trek features a supporting lineup of all rappers including 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and Casanova.
Brown’s forthcoming eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, is due this year.