Chris Brown Readies New Single ‘Privacy’

Chris Brown celebrates his “Party” single going No. 1 at urban radio by announcing a follow-up called, “Privacy.”

“PRIVACY is mixed and mastered,” Brown tweeted. “Release coming next week! THIS SUMMER IS ALL ABOUT THE WOMEN.”

https://twitter.com/chrisbrown/status/843279385843060737

Brown previously shared a clip of the pending song while he was in the studio. In the clip, he dances next to a compadre as an explicit version of the song plays.

Chris Brown needs to drop “Privacy” already 😩 pic.twitter.com/oJfjkgUfve — Sara (@ssaramahone) March 16, 2017

On Friday, Brown revealed that his current single, “Party,” which features fellow R&B singer Usher and rapper Gucci Mane, had logged a No. 1 placing on urban radio.”

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Along with the upcoming single, “Privacy,” Brown is gearing up to launch “The Party Tour,” set to kick off March 31 in Baltimore, MD. The trek features a supporting lineup of all rappers including 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and Casanova.

Brown’s forthcoming eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, is due this year.