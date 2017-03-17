R&B Starlet Coline Creuzot Lives The ‘High Life’ On New Single

Houston songstress Coline Creuzot is soaring high today with her hot single “High Life,” which was written by Dallas Blocker (Bun B, Rick Ross, Paul Wall) and produced by J Sounds from her third EP, Timeless.

Using an interpolation of Rose Royce’s “Ooh Boy I Love You So,” the song is a breezy summer single you can roll your windows down and cruise to.

“High Life shows a different side of me,” exclaims Coline. “I always write or co-write on my songs which mostly talk about relationships and heartbreak, so ‘High Life’ was a good change of pace and added some balance to the EP.”

Stream below:

