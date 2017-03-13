Soul singer Leela James shines on her new love ballad single, “All Over Again.”

On the ballad, which follows “Don’t Want You Back” and “Hard For Me,” James sings words of true tender love, a tune perfect for the first dance at a wedding reception.

On the song, “I look in your eyes and I can’t deny it, somehow I’ve never loved you more,” she sings on the first verse before declaring “Today I fell in love with you all over again / Just like the very first time that you touched my skin,” she sings on the chorus.

Stream below:

Leela’s forthcoming album, Did It For Love, is slated for release on March 31st.

Purchase the single on iTunes HERE.