Connect with us

Leela James – All Over Again

Music

Leela James – All Over Again

Published on

Soul singer Leela James shines on her new love ballad single, “All Over Again.”

On the ballad, which follows “Don’t Want You Back” and “Hard For Me,” James sings words of true tender love, a tune perfect for the first dance at a wedding reception.

On the song, “I look in your eyes and I can’t deny it, somehow I’ve never loved you more,” she sings on the first verse before declaring “Today I fell in love with you all over again / Just like the very first time that you touched my skin,” she sings on the chorus.

Stream below:

 

Leela’s forthcoming album, Did It For Love, is slated for release on March 31st.

Purchase the single on iTunes HERE.

More About: Leela James

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

Trending

News

Joni Sledge, of Legendary Group Sister Sledge, Has Died

R&B Music Videos

Tyra B – I’m Yours

Photos

Teyana Taylor and Reebok Classic Launch Round Two of “Free Your Style”

Shop Singersroom

To Top