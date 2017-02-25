Leela James – Hard For Me

Veteran R&B/Soul singer Leela James continues her tale of relationship struggles with the brand new single, “Hard For Me.”

On the ballad, which follows the 2016 release “Don’t Want You Back,” James finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place as she yearns for her lover to give his all.

“I tried to show you love, but you don’t want to learn,” she emotionally delivers. “What’s the point of this if we can’t get it right? Can’t you see that I need you in my life.”

Leela’s forthcoming album, Did It For Love, is slated for release on March 31.

