Faith Evans Shares Cover Art For ‘The King & I’ Duets Album

Now, 20 years after B.I.G.’s still unsolved murder, Faith Evan’s duet album, The King & I tells the story of their life together.

The project is her first album since 2014’s Incomparable and features guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, and Styles P. The 25-track album is scheduled for a May 19th release, just two days before Biggie’s birthday.

Coming in at a hefty 25 tracks, the project features newly-recorded vocals by Evans melded with vocals by Biggie Smalls, some well-known but also a selection of rare and unheard rhymes from the B.I.G. vault.

“I remember telling Ms. Wallace years ago that one day it would be really dope if I could do something similar to Natalie & Nat King Cole’s Unforgettable,” says Evans. “Knowing the love that B.I.G. had for Tyanna & Ceejay, I feel it’s my duty to uphold & extend his legacy, especially his musical contributions. This project is my creative reflection of the love we had & the bond we will always have. I’m elated to share this musical journey with our fans!”

Today (March 9th) she reveals the album’s cover art:

The album will be available on CD ($18.98), digital download, and streaming from Atco Records, an imprint of Rhino Entertainment. THE KING & I will also be available on vinyl as a 2-LP set ($31.98) on June 9th.

The album’s first two singles are “NYC,” Evans’ love letter to New York featuring Jadakiss, and “When We Party,” the West Coast party anthem featuring Snoop Dogg.