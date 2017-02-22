Connect with us

Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G. – NYC ft. Jadakiss (Official Lyric Video)

R&B Music Videos

Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G. – NYC ft. Jadakiss (Official Lyric Video)

Published on

Faith Evans has premiered the first lyric video from her highly anticipated upcoming duets album The King & Iwhich serves as a tribute to her life with legendary rapper Biggie Smalls.

The lyric video for the single “NYC” serves as a love letter to the iconic city and features breathtaking visuals and footage.

The King & I is Faith‘s first album since 2014’s Incomparable and features guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, and Styles P. The 25-track album is scheduled for a May 19th release, just two days before Biggie’s birthday.

Pre-order The King & I and purchase the singles “NYC” “When We Party”  HERE.

 

More About: Faith Evans | jadakiss | The Notorious B.I.G.

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in R&B Music Videos

To Top